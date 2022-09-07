Home News Illness in the barracks in Udine, lieutenant of the carabinieri dies at the age of 54
Illness in the barracks in Udine, lieutenant of the carabinieri dies at the age of 54

UDINE. A sudden illness took him while he was in the barracks, leaving him no way out. The lieutenant of the carabinieri Gianfranco Toffanetti was 54 years old, who died on Tuesday 6 September while he was at work in the barracks in Viale Trieste, in Udine.

Immediate intervention of the rescue, with the 118 health workers arrived in a few minutes on the spot with an ambulance, assisted by the staff of a self-medical doctor: they tried for a long time to revive the lieutenant but there was nothing to do and they could only ascertain the death. Toffanetti was in service at the Nor operational section of Udine and had served, in the past, also at the operational and mobile radio unit of Gorizia and at the Norm of Palmanova.

