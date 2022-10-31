Home Entertainment Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma New Collaboration Shoes First Revealed
Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma New Collaboration Shoes First Revealed

A pair of unreleased joint shoes named Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma has been first exposed recently. It is said that the shoes are the original design of Virgil Abloh, and the appearance has the same appearance as the previous Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid. Similar design language.

The mid-tube model features a white-grey canvas and suede upper with a variety of design elements including a stitched Swoosh logo, a bright orange label, Helvetica font and a graffiti on the heel. In addition, the tongue part is equipped with a layer of black zipper guard, and the midsole, which is hard to ignore, is composed of blue/yellow and purple/green. You can see the words “NIKE AIR INNER SPACE” printed on it and the exposed Air cushion. , and finally the pointed outsole with the “muddy” effect is marked with the special words “TREAD/LIGHTLY”.

The release information of the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma joint shoes has not been announced yet, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention to the relevant news.

