Tencent conference starts to charge: 30 yuan per month netizens hope to provide an official response to pay-per-view

During the epidemic, telecommuting and distance education have become rigid needs, and Tencent meetings are also a tool used by many people.

Recently, some netizens discovered that,The function of converting video to text, which was previously free to use, is now only available for 10 minutes for free. Only after paying to become a member can you see all the converted text.

In this regard, the customer service staff of Tencent Conference said that the functions including the conversion of recorded texts, setting up co-hosts, and increasing the number of simultaneous online videos are the newly launched paid membership services of Tencent Conference. Previously, the above-mentioned services were free because they belonged to the “limited-free testing” phase, which has now ended.

It is understood that for individual users,Tencent Conference provides four different charging prices, namely continuous monthly, 12-month, 3-month and 1-month, and the corresponding fees are 25 yuan, 288 yuan, 88 yuan and 30 yuan respectively.

Some netizens said that they use Tencent Meetings less frequently, and hope that Tencent Meetings can provide membership services on a per-time or daily basis. In this regard, Caijing E Law contacted the customer service of Tencent Conference,The other party said that the current membership services of Tencent Conference are calculated on a monthly basis and do not provide per-time services.

According to the “2020 IDC China Video Conference and Collaboration Market Tracking Report” released by IDC, the scale of China‘s video conference market will exceed 10 billion yuan in 2024, and the cloud conference market will account for nearly 40%. Tencent Conference is expected to become another revenue growth point for Tencent.

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”