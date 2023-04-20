Official Announcement | Wu Lei becomes the spokesperson of Heluxue’s cute and multi-brand, and the linked Pokémon launches new products_TOM Entertainment

On April 20th, Heluxue’s ice cream brand, Keiduo, officially joined hands with young actor Wu Lei, and officially announced that he will be the new brand spokesperson.It is worth mentioning that Wu Lei will also join hands with the super-popular IP “Pokémon” this time to launch a new cute and new product, Mini Cute and Multi. The youthful, energetic and cute images of the two not only integrate and complement each other, but also bring out the essence of mini cuteness to the fullest, helping the brand to open a new chapter.

As we all know, Wu Lei is a young actor who has both good looks and talent. With his bright, clean and handsome image, he has become a popular actor of the new generation. He is also affectionately called “Brother Sanshi” by the audience. In fact, as early as 2018 before this endorsement of Cute, Wu Lei had endorsed Cute and Awesome. This time, he collaborated with Kawaiduo again. In addition to showing everyone the sunny and lively image of “eat cute and grow up”, Wu Lei also linked up with Kawaiduo’s new cute and interesting image, perfectly and vividly showing the super vitality charm and releasing the charm of the brand .

In particular, in the recent “It’s Just Love” starring Wu Lei, there are also new cute and naughty rabbits, laying a good foundation for the more cute and naughty brand. The cute and cute image, together with Wu Lei’s bright and handsome smile, not only attracts the attention and response of fans, but also injects enthusiasm and vitality into the brand.





At the same time as the official announcement of Wu Lei’s endorsement, Kaeduo also prepared a mysterious surprise. This time, Mini Cute is a continuation of the joint cooperation with the world-renowned IP Pokémon. Consumers can randomly get a super cute Pokémon mini doll in each box of the co-branded Mini Cute, including Slowpoke, Pikachu, Pogaman, Kodak, Frogseed, and Ibrahimovic are full of childhood memories, bringing lovely surprises to fans and friends.





A box of ten mini cutie Pokémon joint models, with double flavors, satisfying different delicious tastes at once.The smooth ice cream is paired with a cute and well-baked super-crunchy cone, and the last bite of chocolate tastes sharp, which is full of surprises and endless aftertaste.





The newly launched White Peach & Rose flavor in 2023 is cute and soft, with a sweet and sour white peach flavor topping sauce, it is a fresh and delicious must-try this summer! In addition, there are vanilla & chocolate flavors with fresh vanilla, mellow milky aroma, and rich cocoa aroma; fruity, fresh and sweet blueberry & strawberry flavors that remind people of the beautiful youthful years; both thick and fruity yogurt flavors The grains are crisp, and you can’t help but taste the yogurt & mango flavor. With a small body, you can satisfy your hunger in one bite, and share delicious food anytime, anywhere.

Heluxue is a world-renowned ice cream manufacturer. Since entering China in 1993, it has always been adhering to the concept of “focusing on quality”. The brand has brought a series of delicious and high-quality ice cream products and ultimate taste enjoyment to consumers.

And this time the brand new mini is more cute, and it follows the brand’s quality concept, bringing consumers a different kind of taste enjoyment. It is worth mentioning that this time, the young actor Wu Lei’s endorsement and the integration of the classic elements of Pokémon have conveyed the cute, energetic and fresh image to the fans, bringing a new era to this hot summer. Double the cuteness, double the deliciousness.



0