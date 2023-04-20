HP Envy Series Brings First IMAX Enhanced Certified Laptops

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch (2023)

HP has once again updated its Envy notebook series. This time, in addition to regular specification upgrades, the 15.6-inch Envy x360 is also the first notebook to obtain IMAX Enhanced certification. Buy the OLED version to enjoy IMAX scale and DTS:X spatial sound effects. Watch Disney+ movies below. In addition, they also promise to launch more exclusive HDR remastered content for players to watch, but few users will buy a new laptop just to watch higher-quality old movies, just take it as an additional benefit .

Both 15.6-inch and 14-inch Envy x360 have a better screen ratio and use the latest generation of processors (13th-generation Intel Core i processors are available for both 14-inch and 15.6-inch, while AMD Ryzen is only available for the latter). The maximum RAM capacity selectable is 16 GB. HP has upgraded the webcam for them, adding a webcam cover, auto-lock and wake-up, and more to ensure your privacy when you’re away. The 15.6-inch also ushered in the option of a GeForce RTX 3050 discrete graphics card (there is no RTX 4050), while increasing the battery life to 15 hours, which is a significant improvement compared to the previous generation’s 10 hours.

HP Envy 17 (2023)

The 17.3-inch version of Envy (pictured above) has updated specifications compared to the traditional version. Like the 15.6-inch version, it has an upgraded webcam, a 13th-generation Intel Core processor, and an optional RTX 3050 graphics card. The battery life has also been increased from 8.5 hours. to 9 hours. If the processing work has higher requirements on RAM capacity and screen pixels, then the 17.3-inch version with up to 32GB RAM and optional 4K LCD screen will be more suitable for you.

The 14-inch Envy x360 is priced from US$850 and is on sale now, while the 15.6-inch version will be available in late April starting at US$950. As for Envy 17, you need to wait until May, and prepare for a minimum of US$1,150. Although IMAX certification is not a breakthrough development, it also allows users who do not need a 4K screen to use a laptop to watch the latest Marvel movies in the best quality.