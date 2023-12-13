The new version of Lightroom AI noise reduction function can remove noise with one click and retain a lot of details | Computer King Ada

Adobe Lightroom Classic’s new AI noise reduction function, released in April of this year, has revolutionized the way photographers deal with noisy images. This new feature can be found in the “Details” option and has proven to be incredibly effective in reducing noise without sacrificing image quality.

For those who are unfamiliar, noise refers to the random variation of brightness or color in an image, typically caused by shooting at a high ISO, low light conditions, or using older camera models. In the past, noise reduction in Lightroom was lackluster compared to other software, often resulting in a loss of detail and a “painterly” effect.

The new AI noise reduction function, however, has changed the game. By utilizing advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, Lightroom is now able to effectively reduce noise while retaining the integrity of the image. Users can adjust the noise reduction values to find the perfect balance between noise reduction and image sharpness, resulting in a clean, detailed final product.

A demonstration of the AI noise reduction function showcases its effectiveness. In a photo taken at night with high ISO, the AI noise reduction function successfully eliminates noise while preserving detail, a feat that was previously difficult to achieve with Lightroom’s built-in noise reduction.

In comparison with the original noise reduction function in Lightroom, the AI noise reduction function clearly outperforms, providing a better balance between noise reduction and detail retention. The new AI noise reduction function offers a significant improvement over the previous noise reduction capabilities in Lightroom, making it a valuable tool for photographers dealing with noisy images.

Whether you’re a professional photographer or an amateur enthusiast, the new AI noise reduction function in Adobe Lightroom Classic is a game-changer that will significantly improve the quality of your images. Try it out for yourself and experience the difference firsthand.

