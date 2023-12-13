Home » Cancer numbers in Italy in 2023: estimated 395 thousand new cases. Breast and lung cancers are the most diagnosed. Screenings are decreasing
Health

Cancer numbers in Italy in 2023: estimated 395 thousand new cases. Breast and lung cancers are the most diagnosed. Screenings are decreasing

Cancer numbers in Italy in 2023: estimated 395 thousand new cases. Breast and lung cancers are the most diagnosed. Screenings are decreasing

A surge in cancer diagnoses has been reported in Italy, with an increase of 18,400 new cases in just three years, according to data processed by various medical associations and presented in the recently released volume “Cancer Numbers in Italy 2023”. This increase brings the estimated number of new cancer diagnoses in 2023 to 395,000, with 208,000 occurring in men and 187,000 in women.

The surge in cancer diagnoses has been accompanied by a worrying decrease in participation in prevention screenings, particularly in mammography and colorectal screenings. The decrease in screening participation is especially pronounced in the Northern regions of Italy.

Despite these concerning trends, progress in cancer research and treatments has saved an estimated 268,471 lives in Italy between 2007 and 2019. Notably, deaths from all cancers combined have been lower than expected each year during this period.

Molecular targeted therapies and new immunotherapy drugs have played a significant role in improving cancer treatment outcomes. New treatments have resulted in marked improvements in survival rates, particularly in the case of advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

However, the rise in cancer diagnoses has also been attributed to poor lifestyle choices, such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, unhealthy diets, and sedentary lifestyles. Renowned expert Dr. Franco Berrino emphasized the importance of lifestyle changes in cancer prevention, citing the significant impact of tobacco use and heavy alcohol consumption on cancer risk. He also emphasized the protective effects of healthy diets that are rich in plant-based foods and low in sugar and processed foods.

The increase in cancer diagnoses and the decrease in prevention screenings highlight the urgent need for public health interventions to promote healthy lifestyles and early cancer detection. The report serves as a call to action for individuals and policymakers to prioritize prevention and adopt healthier habits to reduce the burden of cancer in Italy.

