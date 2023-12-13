Italy and Japan sign joint statements on industrial partnerships

Urso and Nishimura signed a document on strategic cooperation on advanced technologies, semiconductors, AI, quantum mechanics, biotechnology. Meeting with SONY top management



The minister Ursus met today, as part of the official mission to Japan, the Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of SONYToshimoto Mitomo, the Deputy CEO of SONY Venture Capital, Kaz Hadano and the President and CEO of SONY Semiconductor Solutions, Terushi Shimizu, to discuss the Group’s investments in Italy.

During the meeting, Minister Urso also warmly welcomed the company’s entry into the Chips.IT Foundation of Pavia and expressed satisfaction with the excellent results of the SONY research center in Trento dedicated to chip design.

Firma joint statement su partnership industriali

The Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Ursus and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimurasigned a joint document on economic, industrial and technological cooperation between the two countries today in Tokyo.

The acronym represents the natural continuation of the process of strengthening the political partnership between Italia e Japansanctioned by Prime Ministers Giorgia Meloni and Fumio Kishida last January with the elevation of bilateral relations to Strategic Partnership.

The agreement between the ministers is aimed at increasing industrial synergies, as well as making investments in mutual sectors of interest.

Cooperation between countries will take shape through the promotion of collaborations between companies and startups in the field of new generation technologies – such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and quantum technologies – energy, infrastructure and biotech.

The government agencies Istituto Commercio Estero (ICE) and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) will have a crucial role in the consolidation of industrial relations between Italy and Japan.

“Today’s agreement is a further step forward in the strategic partnership between our government and the Japanese government, who increasingly have full convergence of views on the challenges of the future. On an industrial level we will carry out a project to strengthen cooperation between our countries which I am sure will bring mutual benefit in numerous sectors” declared Minister Urso.

