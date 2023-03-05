OMEGA INFINITY

The Anticurrent

(Progressive Death Metal | Black Metal) Label: Season Of Mist

Format: (LP)

Release: 24.02.2023

If you’re a fan of NE OBLIVISCARIS, you’ll inevitably stumble across it OMEGA INFINITY, a side project of the Australians’ charismatic screamer Xenoyr. The other half of the duo comes from Germany and Tentacle P. was mainly involved TODDLIGHTER known. They got together five years ago and in 2020 the debut album was released, which is now followed by “The Anticurrent”.

The beginning is pretty confusing, an almost involuntary string of tones with heavy growls, and even the piano playing that appears at some point can hardly bring harmony into the action. Only the end of “The Alpha” rings pleasantly in the ears with spherical sounds. Luckily, things get a lot straighter on “Creation” and they arrive at the unforgiving Death Metal that you would have expected from the start.

“Iron Age” is more rhythmic and here Xenoyr gets vocal support from Adrienne Cowan (SEVEN SPIRES), who participates with intense growls and clean vocals. This is followed by more pounding tracks with some unusual sound variations. “Death Rays” features female vocals again, but they stay more in the background and are contributed by Lindsay Schoolcraft (ANTIQVA). Also on the last official track “Voices From The End Of Time” there are guest vocals and András Nagy (SEAR BLISS) growls with Xenoyr. SEAR BLISS is also the original of the first bonus track “Night Journey” and the second is “Ye Entrancemperium” by EMPERORin which Marta J. Braun (TODTGELICHTER) sings.

In my opinion, the music of OMEGA INFINITY could be classified in the Progressive Death Metal genre. It contains many extravagant twists that can be challenging at times, but also enough melodic parts. The unifying similarity is the violent growling. Certainly something special has been created here and just listening will help determine whether or not to add this work to your music collection. Fans of TODTGELICHTER and NE OBLIVISCARIS might not like it that much.

Tracklist „The Anticurrent“:

1. The Alpha

2. Creation

3. Iron Age

4. Banish Us From Eden

5. To The Stars

6. Death Rays

7. Voices From The End Of Time

8. Night Journey (SEAR BLISS)

9. Ye Entrancemperium (EMPEROR)

Total playing time: 57:31

