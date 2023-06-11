Home » on friday he left a friend’s house and disappeared
Entertainment

on friday he left a friend’s house and disappeared

by admin
on friday he left a friend’s house and disappeared

From Friday morning they look for Guillermo Leonel Ciganda, 23, who was last seen in the early hours of Fridaywhen he withdrew from a friend’s house in the San Martín de Viedma neighborhood.

His brother filed a complaint stating that the young man was wearing white Topper brand sneakers, gray diving pants, a black sports shirt with orange stripeslight brown cotton pullover and military type camperón.

Guillermo is of medium stocky build, brunette complexion, brown eyes, short black hair.. She is 5’7″ and has a cross pendant necklace.

Any information report it to 911, to the nearest police station or to the phone on duty of the Public Prosecutor’s Office 02920 15616598


See also  Libya, the media: "Foreign and Culture ministers kidnapped during an attack on a convoy from Misrata"

You may also like

The transformers unearthed in Plottier lose liquid: how...

Netease Cloud Music’s 7th National Campus Singer Contest...

More companies are setting “zero emissions” goals, but...

“Escape Room 5” opened the first domestic variety...

Who is Claudio Poggi, the governor-elect who breaks...

Listen to “Taiwan Music and Painting” and appreciate...

They convene an intersectoral table for the Neuquén...

triumphs of Jaldo, Cornejo, Valdés and surprise in...

BLACKPINK Jennie’s concert is temporarily withdrawn! Wearing an...

The “men’s team” in Xiamen is on fire...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy