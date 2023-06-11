on friday he left a friend’s house and disappeared

From Friday morning they look for Guillermo Leonel Ciganda, 23, who was last seen in the early hours of Fridaywhen he withdrew from a friend’s house in the San Martín de Viedma neighborhood.

His brother filed a complaint stating that the young man was wearing white Topper brand sneakers, gray diving pants, a black sports shirt with orange stripeslight brown cotton pullover and military type camperón.

Guillermo is of medium stocky build, brunette complexion, brown eyes, short black hair.. She is 5’7″ and has a cross pendant necklace.

Any information report it to 911, to the nearest police station or to the phone on duty of the Public Prosecutor’s Office 02920 15616598



