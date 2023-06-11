Always reliving the same day? With this rare pathology it is possible

Does it seem scary to wake up every morning feeling like you’re reliving the same day again? Unfortunately, this is what happened for years to an octogenarian suffering from a rare disease. Let’s find out together what it is.

A new study published in the famous BMJ Case Reportsdetails the unusual story of an elderly man who apparently realized he had some “problem” the moment he his ebook reader always showed the same page of the book. Concerned, he promptly contacted a technician who assured him that the device was working perfectly.

“Wherever I go, I always find the same people on the sidewalkthe same cars on the road, the same drivers in the same clothes, saying the same things”said the patient.

From here the researchers, after carrying out various clinical investigations and investigations, realized that the explanation lay in a pathological form of déjà vu called “already live“, or “already lived” in French. It is specifically a pathology that it occurs most often in conjunction with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Apparently, the authors have highlighted several signs of the terrible pathology in the human brain and in particular, they found worrying levels of amyloid-beta protein and tau proteinboth (almost) unmistakable signs of the disease, inside his cerebrospinal fluid.

However, as is the case with the less famous déjà rêvé, the causes of the rare pathology are not entirely clear, according to some scholars they could be attributed to hippocampal dysfunctionor that small part of our brain that allows you to convert short-term memories into long-term memory, literally consolidating them.