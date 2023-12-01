WhatsApp will eliminate this feature from December 1

The latest update to WhatsApp will bring significant changes to how users can back up their important chat data. The social network, which boasts over 2 billion users, will eliminate the backup function that has been available on Google Drive since 2018.

This means that WhatsApp files will now take up space in the phone’s memory, similar to other Google services such as Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos. The previous advantage of unlimited WhatsApp backup that separated files in the cloud will disappear starting December 1, 2023.

The removal of the backup function had already been implemented on iOS devices, and now it will affect Android users as well. Beta users will be the first to experience the removal of this feature.

For users who want to check their latest backup on Google Drive, they can open the Google Drive app, tap the three lines at the top left, and select “Backups.” Additionally, those looking to recover messages from a WhatsApp chat can open the application, click on the three dots, select “Settings,” then “Chats,” and navigate to “Backup.”

As the new update rolls out, users are advised to take the necessary steps to safeguard their important chat data.

