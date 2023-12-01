Etecsa Launches ‘Super Offer’ for December: International Combo 1 for 50 CUP

“Cuban Telecommunications Company Launches ‘Super Offer’ for December”

The Cuban telecommunications company has just announced a special promotion for the month of December, which they are describing as a “super offer.” From December 4 to 10, customers can purchase the International Combo 1 for a discounted price of 50 CUP, down from its original price of 500 CUP. The promotion is exclusively available through international distributors and does not apply to purchases made through MLC stores or the MiTransfer wallet.

The International Combo 1 includes 4GB for all networks, 5GB LTE, 75 minutes, and 80 SMS. Customers can use the data resources to access both national and international sites, and the discount is applied for each MB consumed. The minutes and SMS can be used for international calls and messages.

Etecsa also provides a list of authorized international recharge websites for the promotion, and customers in Cuba will receive an SMS notification when they have successfully received the International Combo 1. It’s important to note that the notification SMS has a validity period and relies on the customer’s mobile phone being active and in an area with adequate coverage.

The company emphasizes that the prices for the promotion are determined by the distributors, taking into account the transaction and exchange rate in each country, and this information should be publicly available on their websites.

For more information on the promotion and how to take advantage of the super offer, customers are encouraged to visit the official channels of the Cuban telecommunications company.