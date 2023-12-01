Karol G’s ‘Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful Fest’ Generates Excitement in Colombia

Karol G’s ‘Tomorrow will be beautiful fest’ Generates Great Excitement in Medellín

Karol G, one of the most beloved artists in Colombia and around the world, has announced the upcoming ‘Tomorrow will be beautiful fest’, a festival that she will offer to the city of Medellín. The event is set to take place on December 1 and 2 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, and has generated great excitement among her fans.

The festival is a celebration of Karol G’s album, which recently won four Billboard awards, and the anticipation for her concerts has stolen the attention of thousands of Colombians who are eager to get their hands on tickets.

The singer is scheduled to perform her show in Medellín this Friday and Saturday, and fans are eagerly looking forward to the event. In the lead-up to the festival, Mayor Claudia López shared an intriguing anecdote about an “embarrassing” encounter she had with Karol G when the singer appeared in the country’s capital in May 2022.

In an interview with the program ‘Desnúdate con Eva’, the mayor confessed that she is a great admirer of Karol G and even described herself as a ‘groupie’, a term referring to fans who feel great passion for singers. Mayor López revealed that she offered to greet the singer’s father and sister at the event, and even proposed exchanging phone numbers to stay in touch. However, she was surprised to learn that Karol G had already attempted to contact her in the past.

Despite the uncomfortable moment she experienced, the mayor expressed her hope that Karol G will contact her again, and she is looking forward to the opportunity to connect with the singer. It seems that despite the initial awkwardness, Mayor Claudia López is eager for a chance to build a connection with the beloved Colombian artist.