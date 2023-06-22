on July 5 they march in Cipolletti

Agustina Fernández’s family organizes a march to demand justice for the femicide that occurred last year. LThe call is for July 5. Relatives, friends and people close to the family will travel from La Pampa to march through the streets of Cipolletti.

From the Asamblea Ni Una Menos de Cipolletti announced that the activities will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the Plaza de Justicia de Cipolletti, then they will march once more to demand justice. “We are going to march in Cipolletti because there are those who have to do justice,” said the mother, Silvana Capello.

They reported that, from Santa Rosa, La Pampa will leave a combi to transfer to those people who want to accompany to the family of the young woman in the request for justice.

Femicide of Agustina Fernández: how to find the cause

The case investigating the femicide of the young woman from Santa Rosa, currently It is in the pretrial stage.

In the last hearing held on Friday the 16th The prosecutor’s office stated that some reports are missing to be able to finish the investigation. The young woman’s family hopes that the trial against Pablo Parra, accused of murdering Agustina, will begin in August.

They stated that the evidence collected has not changed from that of December and that Pablo Parra continues to be the main suspect in the crime. The complaint agreed that there are no elements that weaken the accusation and that the facts remain as in the formulation of charges. Pablo Parra is accused of charges of aggravated femicide for having been committed with treachery.

It is expected that during the next few weeks the request for control of the accusation can be presented and the trial can move forward in the following months.

While the case progresses, Parra will continue to be detained in the Cipolletti penal unit. Judge Agustina Bagniole indicated that the procedural risks remain, therefore it is necessary for him to remain in custody. In the last hearing, she set the precautionary measure for a term of four months.





