Government has decided on changes to the climate protection law

The so-called Climate Protection Act is now a done deal – the government has waved “far-reaching changes” through. In essence, each department in the cabinet should no longer achieve its own goals, but the overall package should be right.

Ministries no longer have to achieve their goals individually

“The Federal Government has initiated far-reaching changes to the Climate Protection Act. The cabinet gave the green light for the controversial amendment to the law on Wednesday.

So far, ministers have had to submit emergency programs if their sector has not achieved the climate goals of the previous year. In future, the forecast of future emissions development and the total annual emissions are to be the “central control parameters”. Individual departments should be able to calculate their values ​​among themselves. According to reports, this is intended, among other things, to relieve the transport sector for which the FDP is responsible, which is particularly clearly missing its climate targets. Critics see the change as a mitigation of the climate protection law. Meanwhile, Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) defended the decision on Wednesday: He spoke of an “important step”. The “planned and rigid climate protection law” of the grand coalition is now becoming “market-based, more flexible and more efficient”. This also prevents “sharp liberty interventions” in individual sectors, according to Lindner.”

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: Road traffic, via dts news agency

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

