During the period of August 15th, the Nas carabinieri, in agreement with the Ministry of Health, checked 351 structures – including Rsa, retirement homes, community accommodation and family homes – identifying 70 irregular ones, equal to 20% of the objectives checked, contesting 127 criminal and administrative sanctions, for over 40 thousand euros.

In one particular case, the Nas of Udine referred to the judicial authority an operator of a retirement home in Gorizia, responsible for causing injuries to a 91-year-old after being ruined on him due to his psycho-physical condition altered by the abuse of alcoholic substances.

Among the most recurrent violations, structural and organizational deficiencies of the structures were found, such as the presence of a higher number of elderly people than the maximum authorized capacity, often placed in excessively restricted environments and situations of less assistance of the people housed, attributable to a reduced number of operators per shift, in some cases without adequate qualifications and professionalism.

The methods of preparing meals for guests were also checked, with striking cases relating to two RSAs in the province of Pavia, in whose kitchens the presence of pests and cockroaches was found. The carabinieri proposed the suspension of 14 structures with structural, organizational and hygiene problems, to be implemented with the simultaneous transfer of the elderly present to their families of origin or other suitable structures in the area.