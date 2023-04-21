Parapet. – Petro, the country got out of hand.

By: Julio Bahamon

The deteriorated public order in many departments has fallen into the hands of criminal groups.

That was coming. What else could be expected in the government of “change”?

A defense minister recognized as an enemy of the armed forces and the police, expelled from Guatemala and declared persona non grata in that Central American country for sticking his nose where he shouldn’t, subtly dedicated to dismantling our armed forces. It is enough to add the figures of high-ranking officers discharged and hundreds of mid-ranking officers and many retired non-commissioned officers, according to the government, at the “request” of the retired, is what the Ministry of Defense has said, we should be concerned about immediate. Attention!!!, the first step has been taken to weaken our armed forces, a script designed by Fidel Castro to initiate the seizure of power by a totalitarian government.

Another minister, that of foreign relations, is said to have participated for a long time as one of the kidnapping negotiators, representing the FARC of many innocent Colombians kidnapped by that subversive group. According to the FARC itself, Álvaro Leiva is very close to the leadership of that terrorist group. What we Colombians do not know is whether Mr. Leiva has already demobilized and reintegrated into society. Will he have repaired the victims?

Other ministers who speak nothing but nonsense.

A few days ago we had the honor of receiving the distinguished senator of the Democratic Center, Dr. Paloma Valencia Laserna, in Huila, and we accompanied her on her tour of western Huila, to the municipalities of La Plata and Paicol, and in the center, We were in Campoalegre. In those towns we received complaints from some candidates for mayors and municipal councils of threats and intimidating pamphlets published on stationery belonging to the terrorist group, as well as signs painted on the walls of houses in the north, in the inspection of San Andrés, in Vegalarga, and in Neiva, directed at Democratic candidates with the sole purpose of creating a true political chaos that allows them to have easy access to popularly elected positions, mayors, assemblies and municipal councils, in the next electoral elections in October.

The senator, and the undersigned, raised a public complaint of these facts without having found an echo in the prosecutor’s office, nor in the attorney general’s office, much less in the departmental government, nor in the national government, since its political boss is one of the candidates of the Historical Pact to the governorship of Huila.

Huilenses must be attentive to this situation and know the bottom of the matter. The government of Gustavo Petro has given free rein to some ex-combatants of the farc, beneficiaries of Juan Manuel Santos’ Havana agreement, so that they can run in many of our municipalities. Thousands of bandits on the loose and hundreds of corrupt politicians, like alligators in port waiting for the bandits to fill their lanes with dirty money.