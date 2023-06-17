Once shouted “Heaven destroys the CCP, end the one-party dictatorship” Gold medal lyricist Lin Xi “renamed” (Photo) Hong Kong| Lyricist| Eason Chan

In 2020, Lin Xi shouted in Cantonese when attending the June 4th event in Taiwan: “Heaven will destroy the CCP and end the one-party dictatorship.” (Source: Central News Agency)

[Look at China, June 17, 2023](Look at the comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Huaiju) Lin Xi, the gold medal lyricist in Hong Kong, has written countless lyrics. do. However, Lin Xi’s political stance was anti-communist and was blocked by the Beijing authorities. Recently, some media discovered that on the song list of Eason Chan’s Guangzhou tour, the name of the lyricist Lin Xi was tragically changed. For songs written by him, the “lyricist” column has become Lin Bao, Lin Ruoning, Ge Dawei, etc.

Three years ago, in order to ban Lin Xi, the mainland authorities wrote the lyricist of the song written by him as “anonymous”. Unexpectedly, a similar situation happened again in three years. Radio Free Asia found on the official website of the Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Film and Tourism a copy of the “Guangzhou Municipality’s Decision on Approval of Commercial Performances Involving Foreign, Hong Kong and Macau” announced on June 12, which listed the application materials for singer Eason Chan’s upcoming tour at the end of this year. , together with the program playlist.

According to the report, according to the performance information of 64 songs listed on the program list at that time, including song title, performer, performance type, lyricist, and composer, Lin Xi, who was the former gold medal lyricist of Eason Chan, had at least 8 works on the song list , but the name “Lin Xi” was not found in the column of lyricists, but was replaced by other lyricists from Hong Kong and Taiwan. For example, “The King of K Songs” and “Listen to Me” were changed to Lin Ruoning; “Ten Years” was changed to Huang Weiwen; “When This Earth Has No Flowers” was changed to Lin Bao; “I Can’t Be Happy” and “Let Me Go” It was changed to Ge Dawei; “Love Transfer” and “Want to Cry” were changed to Zhou Yaohui and others.

Relevant documents were circulated wildly on Weibo, but the playlist documents involved were suddenly deleted on the official website on the 15th, leaving only the basic declaration profile of Eason Chan’s concert.

Lin Xi is a contemporary lyricist in Hong Kong. He moved to Taiwan after 2015. He was blocked by the Beijing authorities because he publicly supported the “anti-extradition movement” in 2019.

Lin Xi once lamented that the “National Security Law” is the inevitability of Hong Kong’s destiny and the inevitability of history. He recalled that at the beginning of the reunification, he was not optimistic about the so-called gradual democratic elections by the Chinese Communist authorities.

He also pointedly pointed out that the Communist Party is “not my race, and my heart will never die.”

In 2020, Lin Xi shouted: “Heaven will destroy the CCP and end the one-party dictatorship” when attending the June 4th event in Taiwan.

In the same year, Lin Xi said in an interview that he regarded writing lyrics as “the first life”, but he did not regret publicly supporting the “anti-extradition” and could even give up writing lyrics for this reason.

He revealed that before expressing his solidarity, he knew that a lot of lyric writing work might be reduced, but he believed that people do what they can and do not do it. If they are worried about losing the lyric writing work, but shut up and keep silent, then it will go against the original intention. He admits that this is his persistence, and he does not believe that the world will always be dark over light.

He emphasized that creation requires a soul. “A kidnapper can only kidnap your body, not your faith.” He said frankly that faith cannot be broken, trampled, or taken away by anyone.

