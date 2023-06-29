One company under Jiang Guangtao’s name survives. Jiang Guangtao’s company is involved in multiple contract disputes. Jiang Guangtao starts construction- DoNews News

1 company under Jiang Guangtao’s name survives Jiang Guangtao’s company involved in multiple contract disputes Jiang Guangtao started construction

Today, Jiang Guangtao posted a photo on Weibo and said “work started”, which aroused the attention of netizens. It was previously reported that Jiang Guangtao was arrested and suspected of a criminal offense.

The Tianyancha App shows that Jiang Guangtao is associated with 3 companies in total, and only 1 of Beijing Guanghe Building Blocks Culture Communication Co., Ltd. is in existence. Guanghe Building Blocks was established in February 2015 with a registered capital of 200,000 RMB. Its business scope includes literary and artistic creation, vocal technology training, radio and television program production, and performance brokerage. Jiang Guangtao is the legal representative, executive director, and manager, and holds 70% of the shares , is the suspected actual controller. Risk information shows that the company is involved in multiple legal proceedings, most of which are contract disputes.

The other two companies associated with Jiang Guangtao, Jiang Guangtao (Shanghai) Film and Television Culture Studio and Beijing Yuyan Culture Communication Co., Ltd., have both been cancelled. Among them, the former is Jiang Guangtao’s sole proprietorship and was canceled in February 2020; the latter is 49% held by Jiang Guangtao, and Wang Kai, the CEO of Kaishu Storytelling, is the supervisor, and was canceled in November 2020.

