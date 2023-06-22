Home » One dead and two injured after a crash in the southern province
Entertainment

One dead and two injured after a crash in the southern province

by admin
One dead and two injured after a crash in the southern province

A 69-year-old man died this Wednesday at noon after a road accident on Route 4, in the south of the province of Córdoba.

The event occurred at kilometer 140, between the towns of La Carlota and Huanchilla. There, for reasons to be established, a Toyota Hilux truck and a Fiat Torino collided.

According to the Córdoba Police, the Hilux was driven by a 22-year-old man, who was accompanied by a 56-year-old man. Both were injured and were taken to a hospital in La Carlota.

Meanwhile, the Torino driver died at the scene, according to an emergency service.

The circumstances in which the accident occurred are being investigated.

See also  Dutch list: Van Dijk Gakpo leads the strongest team to hit the new champion – yqqlm

You may also like

The national government postponed the payment of the...

Jair Bolsonaro could be disabled until 2030

Kirchnerism gave Scioli the guarantees so that he...

They will set the sentence for former police...

Patricia Bullrich criticized the controversial government project for...

Batalla saved a penalty in the last one...

SM opens KWANGYA 119 website to protect artists’...

Judge closes his campaign in Río Cuarto

Patagonia lowers its expectations of hiring people to...

Gao Yuanyuan posted a photo with Alyssa Chia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy