One dead and two injured after a crash in the southern province

A 69-year-old man died this Wednesday at noon after a road accident on Route 4, in the south of the province of Córdoba.

The event occurred at kilometer 140, between the towns of La Carlota and Huanchilla. There, for reasons to be established, a Toyota Hilux truck and a Fiat Torino collided.

According to the Córdoba Police, the Hilux was driven by a 22-year-old man, who was accompanied by a 56-year-old man. Both were injured and were taken to a hospital in La Carlota.

Meanwhile, the Torino driver died at the scene, according to an emergency service.

The circumstances in which the accident occurred are being investigated.

