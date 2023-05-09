Online appointments for the key procedure that every retiree hates to do

AMONG implemented the program “Freedom to choose” Oriented to retirees and pensioners. Has as purpose be able to get appointments online to be seen by a medical specialist.

“For the first time in history you can choose your specialists, centers diagnostic imaging, ophthalmologists, ophthalmological centers and opticians,” the organization highlighted on its website.

«To access the new medical card, the affiliated person must enter in pami.org.ar/cartilla or through the AMONG app«, accessible from the mobile phone, recorded the social work of retirees and pensioners, who must search by type of medical service, professional or health center and location.

For the free choice of professional attention, the social work pointed out the need for its affiliates to follow the Next steps:

1. Communicate with your GP to request the order that enables both the consultation with the specialist and the obtaining of an appointment at the diagnostic imaging center.

2. Once the electronic medical order has been issued, members must look for the Available options in the new medical card and choose the specialist doctor there.

3. Once they have their assigned shift, members must attend the indicated day with PAMI and DNI credential.

Once they have their assigned shift, members must attend the indicated day with PAMI and DNI credential.

The PAMI Benefits program

The PAMI Benefits program provides Promotions and discounts in different supermarket chains to more than 5 million affiliates.

So from the website beneficios.pami.org.arPAMI members and affiliates can access gifts and discounts of 10% and 15% on face-to-face and online purchases in numerous supermarket chains in the country.

