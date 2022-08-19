Source title: Only by understanding consumers can you lead the trend, and trendy brands such as BOY LONDON will remain alive across the times

Every era has distinctive trend symbols and fashion culture, and clothing culture is one of them. As a niche branch of the clothing field in the past, the trendy brand has experienced decades of development and accumulation. Now it is gradually becoming popular from Europe and the United States to China. Many of these brands have not only become the “hot sellers” of major channels and platforms, but also become leaders. Trendy popular cultural symbols. In particular, the classic trendy brand represented by BOY LONDON is constantly creating new miracles in the market with the attitude of “fashion evergreen”, making countless trendy men and women become new and old fans of the brand. Under the wave of consumption upgrades, the real rule for phenomenon-level trendy brands such as BOY LONDON to establish themselves in the market is one sentence: Only by understanding consumers can we lead the trend. Cultural identity is the core competitiveness, and the vitality of classic fashion brands is lasting For young people who have grown up with the Internet environment, advocating individuality and pursuing trendy shopping experiences make them pay more attention to the concept of brand culture. The cultural identity of a clothing brand lies not only in the design style and decorative elements on the surface, but also in the underlying culture and sense of value of the brand. The tide brand and trend culture are tightly bound together, and they also win the pursuit of young people with their unique brand identity. Take BOY LONDON, the originator of the British punk fashion brand as an example. Whether it is early punk rock or post-punk and other cultural waves, the spirit of “punk, pioneer, freedom” has always been imprinted in the brand culture. Especially driven by domestic and foreign rock stars and pop idols from Boy George, Elton John to Justin Bieber, Rain, BIGBANG, etc., the punk trend has continued to be popular for more than 40 years. More international superstar Rihanna wore BOY LONDON tailor-made for her to attend the “Jonathan Ross Talk Show”, which attracted millions of viewers to watch the show, which is enough to see the brand’s huge influence on trends. It is also with cultural genes that tide brands also have more lasting vitality. To find the key to unlocking the market, we need to make the brand value resonate emotionally For consumers, purchase is an expression, and consumption is an attitude; for brands, it is the most challenging to find a fit point with consumers, accurately position, and present their unique cultural expression. Today, the popularity of trendy brands is like breaking through the dimensional wall, and it has spread from youth subcultures and small circles to the mass consumer market overnight. The reason why the new and old fashion brands represented by BOY LONDON can become evergreens in the fashion field is not only because they have unique cultural genes, but also because these brands can understand consumers at different times, so as to better understand consumers. Expressing the brand’s cultural value makes it resonate with consumers. It can be said that the rise and fall of the tide brand industry is closely related to the evolution of cultural trends. The head brand represented by BOY LONDON was once prosperous because subcultures such as punk and hippie originated in Europe and spread all over the world. Today, there are new changes in the field of fashion trends. In particular, the rise of East Asian forces such as China, Japan and South Korea has become a trend vane that cannot be underestimated in the fashion industry, which has also raised a new topic for the entire fashion brand industry: how to find a new key to unlock the market. Whether it is an emerging trendy brand or the originator of a punk trendy brand like BOY LONDON, in the face of the new market environment, if you want to gain a firm foothold in the increasingly fierce market competition, you must seek differentiated competition. It is necessary to maintain the speed of update and iteration, but also to become a trend leader and a rule maker. Taking BOY LONDON, which has deeply cultivated the Chinese market, as an example, the brand has made great efforts in localization construction. In addition to the main line BOY LONDON, BOY JUNIOR children’s clothing and BOY BY BOY women’s clothing have been customized according to the needs of consumers in different markets, and are constantly improving. Product line expansion and category update iterations. In addition to the classic punk graffiti and collage, the product design also constantly incorporates the latest trend elements. This year, BOY LONDON officially announced that Fan Chengcheng has become the brand’s global spokesperson. As a new generation singer and actor, Fan Chengcheng’s pursuit of innovation and self-transcendence is highly compatible with the BOY LONDON brand attitude. With BOY LONDON’s unique innovative spirit of breaking the rules and formulating new students, it has a huge influence among young people. Since BOY LONDON entered the Chinese market in 2016 with a series of localized operations, the number of stores nationwide has reached 628 so far in the Chinese market, including important business districts in various provinces and first- and second-tier cities across the country. The brand has also become synonymous with punk fashion. one. At present and in the future, cultural industry and cultural consumption are gradually becoming new economic growth points, and the field of fashion brand culture is blooming everywhere and entering a period of rapid growth. The ever-changing and perceptual needs of young consumers are always a test of the brand’s innovation ability and strategic determination. With the consumption concept of “gen Z” young consumers who are happy, personalized, willing to try early adopters, and focus on experience, the new and old fashion brands represented by BOY LONDON are also firmly grasping business opportunities, and continue to find and connect with consumers from multiple angles. The cultural resonance between them further shortens the distance between brands and users, and harvests fruitful results in the process of nourishing the rapid growth of the trend industry. Not blindly following, having an attitude, and not changing the original intention is the way of development of trendy brands such as BOY LONDON, and it is also worth learning from other brands in the field of trendy culture.

