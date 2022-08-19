Original title: The reason why the Nets refused to replace Irving in the first round of the Lakers 2: Unwilling to give up the Duou combination of 13-man lineup

On August 19, Beijing time, “New York Post” reporter Mark Stein reported in detail the Lakers and Nets trade negotiations involving Kyrie Irving. He said that the Lakers are willing to use the 2027 first round + 2029 first round picks to go Change Kyrie Irving but the Nets refused, because the Nets wanted to gain immediate combat power in the trade, and the Lakers could not satisfy the chips other than the first-round pick.

Mark Stein mentioned in the report that the Nets have always refused to take over Westbrook and will not be shaken for two first-round picks. What they want is immediate combat power, and the Lakers’ other chips cannot be satisfied. The Lakers are only willing to pay two first-round picks for Irving. They are unwilling to trade with Indiana. Pelinka is even unwilling to talk to the Pacers about two first-round picks for Hield + Turner. Irving’s intention is indeed the Lakers, but the Lakers’ chips can’t impress the Nets.

The Nets' trade rejection of the Lakers' two first-round picks has actually shown that their goal is not to rebuild but to continue to be a championship team. ESPN reporter Brian Wenhorst also mentioned in the report that the Nets' asking price for Durant is too high. They don't want to really trade Durant. They want to keep the current lineup. They are still convincing KD. Stay, their exorbitant asking price is a message to the league — we don't want to trade KD. See also LeBron James delegates the Lakers' offensive core to changing hands, the US media is optimistic about the regular season MVP of Brother Nongmei_Anthony Davis_Season_1 Famous mouth Sleep Bayliss also said on the program: The Nets will not trade Durant or Irving, their current lineup is too good to give up. They're not going to compromise on superstar demands, they've compromised with Harden before but not now. The Nets' 13-man roster is really good, Irving, Durant, Joe Harris, Curry, Mills, Edwards, Sharp, Clarkston, Thomas, TJ Warren, Sumner, O'Neal Jr. , Ben Simmons. With O'Neal Jr. and Simmons, the team's defensive underbelly also dissipated. Even without Durant, the Nets' lineup is not bad. Once KD is persuaded to stay in the team, the Nets in the new season will definitely be one of the favorites to win the championship. As long as Warren recovers 7-8 achievements, it is enough to relieve KD. He used to be in the Pacers. A prospective All-Star forward who averages 21+5 per game. Text/Yan Xiaobai's Basketball Dream

