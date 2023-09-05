OOMPH! – Release official music video for anti-war anthem “Only a Man”

A few days before the release of the first OOMPH! Album with a new line-up on Friday, September 8th, 2023, they will release the third single from the album, the anti-war anthem “Only Human”.

The 14th studio album “Judge and Executioner” is the follow-up to 2019’s #1 album, “Ritual“ (Official German Album Charts) and heralds a new era with the new singer DER SCHULZ. The hard and groovy “Only One Human” is clearly influenced by New Wave and will not be missing from any live show as a future hit. The song is a strong statement against warmongering and empty slogans that promote hatred and war. An impressive and visually stunning official music video will be released to go with it. Watch the video below and get ready for the big OOMPH! Headliner tour through Europe in autumn 2023!

OOMPH! to “Only Human”:

“The song is an anti-war song from the point of view of a soldier at the front. He realizes that we are all the same. We all suffer, we mourn, we bleed the same color and have nothing personally against the people who are in front of us. And yet we keep allowing ourselves to be incited against each other by power-hungry and unscrupulous despots who profit from war, always using the same old mechanisms, and leading us into the field and thus to our downfall. We’re just cannon fodder. expendable!”

The band adds to the video:

“The band performance takes place on several levels in the video. On one level, we are illuminated by constantly changing colors, symbolic of the colors of the national flags of the world. Then there is a visually stunning layer of projections of war scenes behind us and another layer of wild strobe effects reminiscent of brutal barrage at night.”

Watch the official music video “Just a human”:



OOMPH! on the new album Richter und Executioner:

“Working together in the new constellation has given our creativity a huge boost in the studio. So there will also be some nice musical developments and surprises on the new album Richter und Henker, without neglecting our OOMPH!-typical constants. Our usual “test listeners” also say that the album sounds unmistakably OOMPH!. We can’t wait to finally present the songs to you and to be able to play them live!”

„Judge and Executioner” Tracklist:

1 For whom the hour strikes

2 judges and executioner

3 Is this supposed to be love?

4 Just One Human

5 scream just scream

6 Nothing will be good anymore

7 Just say nothing now

8 Nothing is as it seems

9 Where Fear Wins

10 All the years

11 Wut feat. Joachim Witt

12 A Little Bit of Happiness

Judges and Executioners is a clear statement that OOMPH! are back stronger than ever in a new formation and continue to follow their path in a straight line – this is how the Lower Saxony present themselves musically at the highest level and lyrically as opinionated, biting and critical. Mixed with a strong dose of industrial, the album opener “Wem Die Zeit Schlägt” sets a sign (dead, but still standing – damn, we’re still alive!). The title track “Richter und Henker” captures the listener with the perfect symbiosis of haunting guitar hooks and vocals, while launching an all-out attack on unreflective and ignorant social movements. New Wave influences can be found in the groovy anti-war anthem “Nur Ein Mensch” – a future hit and a strong statement against warmongering and hate and empty slogans promoting war. None other than genre idol Joachim Witt supports the band on the song “Wut”.

In 34 years, OOMPH! Established as one of the most influential bands in Germany that have inspired countless artists. With Richter und Executioner, the pioneers of Neue Deutsche Härte prove that they are enthroned at the top of the genre even after the first line-up change of their career.

OOMPH! Live 2023: w/ Evil Fox & Sly

02.11.23 DE – Hanover / Capitol

03.11.23 DE – Hamburg / market hall

04.11.23 DE – Dresden / Tante Ju

11/05/23 DE – Berlin / Huxley’s New World

07.11.23 PL – Poznan / Tama

08.11.23 CZ – Prag / Meet Factory

09.11.23 AT – Wien / Simm City

11/10/23 DE – Munich / Backstage Werk

12.11.23 DE – Bochum / Zeche

13.11.23 DE – Frankfurt / Batschkapp

14.11.23 DE – Ludwigsburg / Scala

16/11/23 FR – Paris / La Trabendo

17.11.23 FR – Lyon / Market Station

18.11.23 FR – Strasbourg / The Dairy

19.11.23 CH – Solothurn / Kofmehl

21.11.23 DE – Cologne / Live Music Hall

22.11.23 NL – Arnhem / Luxor

23.11.23 DE – Onsabrueck / Hyde Park

24.11.23 DE – Rostock / Mau Club

OOMPH! sind:

CR4P

FLUX

THE SCHULZ

Band Links



OOMPH! – Release official music video for anti-war anthem "Just a Man"

