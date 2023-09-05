Avianca Announces Important Management Changes: Frederico Pedreira Becomes Deputy CEO and Gabriel Oliva Assumes Chief Operating Officer Role

Avianca Announces Changes in Management Team

Avianca, the renowned airline company, revealed significant alterations in its management team on September 4, 2023. According to a press release issued by the company, Frederico Pedreira, who has been serving as Chief Operating Officer since 2021, will now assume the role of Deputy CEO, taking immediate charge of crucial processes for Avianca. These processes include operations, human talent, technology, corporate communications, and institutional relations.

However, Avianca’s expansion plans are still awaiting approval from regulatory authorities. The company aims to expand its operations and services, subject to the necessary clearances.

In light of these changes, Gabriel Oliva will step into the position of Chief Operating Officer at Avianca. In addition to his new role, Oliva will continue serving as CEO of Avianca Cargo. His responsibilities will encompass leading the areas of maintenance, security, network and ground operations, as well as service delivery, airports, cabin crew, and pilots. Furthermore, Oliva will continue to play a vital role in the transformation of the cargo business.

Meanwhile, Diogo Elias, Senior Vice President of Cargo, will lead the day-to-day operations of Avianca Cargo. Elias will focus on developing and executing the outlined growth strategy for the cargo business, considering aspects such as network, fleet, customer promise, efficiency, and people and technology.

Adrian Neuhauser will remain as CEO of Avianca and express gratitude for the promotions, which aim to further strengthen the team. Neuhauser will continue to lead Grupo Abra’s strategic projects with the support of the enhanced management team.

Avianca expressed their satisfaction in announcing the promotions of Frederico and Gabriel. The company acknowledged their significant contributions in achieving Avianca’s transformation into a sustainable organization. Both Pedreira and Oliva have proven themselves by consistently delivering favorable results, contributing to Avianca’s evolution into an efficient and sustainable company.

Frederico Pedreira joined Avianca in January 2021 and has already led remarkable improvements in operational indicators, enhancing the airline’s punctuality rankings globally. Additionally, he played a vital role in establishing a more competitive structure, enabling Avianca to accommodate a larger number of passengers.

Gabriel Oliva, on the other hand, became a part of Avianca Cargo in mid-2021. In just two years, he has successfully revitalized and reaffirmed the business unit’s position as a leading competitor in the region. With a focus on the network, fleet, efficiency, and technology, Oliva and his team have significantly improved Avianca Cargo’s competitive standing. Notable accomplishments include the implementation of an aggressive fleet plan involving the incorporation of more A330 PFTs and the successful approval of the Commercial Cooperation Agreement between Tampa Cargo and Aerounion.

Avianca believes that these management changes will further bolster the company’s overall performance, bringing about greater efficiency and sustainability. With a special emphasis on their team of over 12,000 employees worldwide, Avianca aims to build a workforce that takes pride in the accomplishments achieved thus far.

Avianca’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation remains steadfast, and they look forward to a promising future under the leadership of their newly appointed management team.

