“Messi, deified in Argentina, is back at PSG”, some French media had assured with a caricature in which they made fun of the Argentine crack. But once again Lionel rubbed the lamp and said present for the Parisian cast.

After two straight defeats in the French league, the team led by Cristophe Galtier urgently needs a victory to stay at the top of the contest.

By the date 30, PSG visits Nice, which is in eighth place from the table. After a complicated start to the game, in which he could not break the resistance of the local, the Parisians took the lead thanks to La Pulga.

About 26 minutes Messi defined a touch after a cross from the left to put the capital team ahead. Despite the criticism, Lionel returns to say present and helps a team that although this pointer does not have a good time in this section of the season.

