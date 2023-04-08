Home Entertainment opened the scoring for PSG against Nice for the French League
Entertainment

opened the scoring for PSG against Nice for the French League

by admin
opened the scoring for PSG against Nice for the French League

“Messi, deified in Argentina, is back at PSG”, some French media had assured with a caricature in which they made fun of the Argentine crack. But once again Lionel rubbed the lamp and said present for the Parisian cast.

After two straight defeats in the French league, the team led by Cristophe Galtier urgently needs a victory to stay at the top of the contest.

By the date 30, PSG visits Nice, which is in eighth place from the table. After a complicated start to the game, in which he could not break the resistance of the local, the Parisians took the lead thanks to La Pulga.

About 26 minutes Messi defined a touch after a cross from the left to put the capital team ahead. Despite the criticism, Lionel returns to say present and helps a team that although this pointer does not have a good time in this section of the season.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  Bikes as cars, in 2025 50 percent will be electric

You may also like

He made it Olympic! “Caco” García scored a...

Deputies agree on the importance of advancing with...

Sagittarius’ wealth luck in 2023 is particularly prosperous_Change_Aspects_Physical

Defeat of Dogos XV in the friendly against...

Julián Álvarez billed in the victory of City,...

Due to irregularities in importation, an automotive company...

The fireworks are thick, this is more than...

The death of three premature babies reopened a...

Huevo Acuña apologized for being sent off at...

Netflix raises its prices in Argentina: how will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy