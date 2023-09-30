Operation Moscow: The Action-packed Finale of the Trilogy of National Operations

“Operation Moscow” Released- A Gritty Tale of the China-Russia Train Robbery

The highly anticipated film “93 International Train Robbery: Operation Moscow” has been officially released on September 29. Directed by Qiu Litao and co-produced by Han Sanping and Andy Lau, the film is an adaptation of the infamous “China-Russia Train Robbery” that shook the nation and the world. It chronicles the efforts of the Chinese police to apprehend the bandits involved in the incident on an international scale.

The creative team behind “Operation Moscow” spared no effort in meticulously recreating the era style of the 1990s, providing the audience with an immersive viewing experience. To celebrate the film’s release, the main creators held a road show in Rong on the afternoon of September 28. The event was attended by a star-studded cast, including Andy Lau, Zhang Hanyu, and Janice Man, who interacted closely with the enthusiastic audience.

As the creators stepped into the theater, the atmosphere soared, with movie fans singing the iconic song “Love You Ten Thousand Years” in unison. The scene was truly touching. One special fan even managed to find a newspaper from the day of the 1993 robbery and presented it to Andy Lau, who was pleasantly surprised by this commemorative gift. During the Q&A session hosted by the event’s host, Andy Lau humorously referred to himself as a “producer by nature,” while Zhang Hanyu explained the challenges of being involved in every aspect of the production process.

The film marks the reunion of Lau and Hanyu, who previously collaborated on another successful project 20 years ago. Both actors expressed their satisfaction with working together again, highlighting their strong professional chemistry. Janice Man, who is gaining recognition as the “screen-dominating girl” due to her recent successes, received affirmation and encouragement from viewers as they imitated a memorable scene from the film. When asked about her character, Man described Zhenzhen as complex and admitted that given a choice, she believes the character would ultimately be a good person.

“Operation Moscow” serves as the final installment of the “Trilogy of National Operations,” following the successes of “Operation Mekong” and “Operation Red Sea.” The film artfully combines the thrilling elements of an action blockbuster with profound themes of family and national identity. It also represents the growth and progress of the Chinese film industry. With its dual appeal to both domestic and international audiences, this National Day blockbuster is sure to ignite a movie-watching craze across the nation.

