organ donation day

nelson junquerasDAYS 12,567,459

Bariloche

Yesterday the National Organ and Tissue Donation Day was commemorated, which leads me to reflect and share some aspects on which we have been working for years in our region, without a doubt with little success.

Every year on this date, we remember, honor and thank those who have been donors, because thanks to them there are people who have improved their quality of life, have been able to continue living without depending on a machine, have seen again, have been able to breathe without relying on an oxygen device, to list just a few of the benefits of transplants. We must remember that there is no transplant without donors, they are the cornerstone of this treatment, thank you.

Also today we must reflect on the other protagonists, the transplant recipients, who daily struggle to be better, getting up early for a shift, running for medication, taking care of themselves, in addition to doing what we all do, working to live. They know that they have a responsibility to take care of themselves and take care of the treasure they have bequeathed to them: life. They also teach us not to complain about banal things and to honor life.

To them too, thank you.

However, there is an increasingly important number of protagonists today, who few look at, who go unnoticed and who struggle to live daily and whom we have the opportunity to help improve their lives. They are those who are waiting for a transplant already on the waiting lists and even more so those who are struggling to sign up.

Our province has had the highest prevalence of dialysis patients in the country for many years (more than 1,000 pmh in Rio Negro, when the national average is 650 pmh), it is raw data that must be carefully analyzed.

It could be inferred, for example, that we are fine since developed countries have up to 2,000 pmh, we could then say that in our region all patients who need dialysis receive it and no one is left without treatment.

But when we analyze the kidney transplant rate in our region, we see that fewer transplants have been carried out than in the rest of the country, also for a long time. Isn’t that then the reason why there are so many patients on dialysis? How much to work

In the case of kidney transplantation, it is much cheaper than any other type of treatment, less than half, it has a much better quality of life and many more years of life, why not do it then?

There are mainly donors to thank, but also recipients and those waiting for a transplant, for everything they teach us. It is also a day to think that those of us who know this reality, health workers, authorities and patients, do not turn our faces and get to work to improve this. We already know that solutions do not come from above, we generate them.



