Commend Ivy Voice Assistant, intercom voice assistant

Ivy Voice Assistant is an advanced intercom voice assistant based on artificial intelligence, it can actively support customers and control room staff.

The term artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly familiar, and the technology that underpins AI is finding its way into countless applications. We are now used to using ChatGPT, Siri, Alexa and other applications to find information or listen to our favorite music.

But what about workplaces? Customer services, for example, where helpful questions and answers are an essential part of day-to-day business? Or security centers and control rooms where days can get extremely busy and stressful?

Staff in such contexts are under considerable pressure: they have to answer users’ questions, satisfy guests’ requests, solve customer problems and provide immediate assistance in all kinds of everyday situations and during emergencies. It has to do it in multiple languages, at any hour. In this scenario, how can AI help?

This is where Commend, the international communication and security systems specialist, comes in with the new solution Ivy Voice Assistantthe world‘s first intercom voice assistant using conversational artificial intelligence (AI), developed to improve customer service and support control room staff.

Ivy speaks in a natural, human-like conversational style

Ivy shows how far the technology goes “Conversational AI” is now advanced and has even surpassed the impressive AI applications for smartphones and computers.

Need help finding your car in a multi-storey car park? Do you need a quick answer at the station to know which platform your next train leaves from? Need immediate support during an emergency? Ivy-equipped Info/Help Point intercom terminals are ready to provide timely response and help in the caller’s language. Instantly and with crystal clear voice quality, even in extremely noisy environments, just as users around the world have come to expect from Commend Intercom systems. More importantly, and thanks to Conversational AI, Ivy uses a natural, human-like speaking style. Most importantly, Ivy continues to learn as she hones her skills.

A crucial step forward compared to chatbots and ChatGPT

The ability to hold human-like conversations draws a sharp line between Ivy and the so-called “chatbot“, which simply draw answers to recurring questions from a predefined set of answers. Special AI algorithms for “natural language understanding” (NLU) allow Ivy to drill down into people’s questions, just like a human would. This also allows Ivy to continue learning and broaden her knowledge base. Depending on the individual caller and the situation, Ivy can identify the intent behind a question and generate a tailored appropriate response. The more specific and comprehensive Ivy’s basic training is, the more specific and quicker her ability to respond and improve will be.

Virtual assistant for various applications

The advantages of linguistic support also bring benefits from the point of view of daily activities. For example, by maintaining accurate conversation statistics. Unlike word-only stats, they correctly capture the frequency of specific topics, questions, or issues, even if they’re phrased differently in individual conversations. In this way, control room operators can be kept up to date with peak demands or customer problems. To cope with changing situations, they can refine Ivy’s training and adjust their activity planning accordingly. Ivy also performs routine tasks like automatic system updates, wordlessly, but just as reliably. All this makes Ivy a perfect virtual assistant also ideal for use in emergency situations: it never sleeps and responds quickly when every second counts.

Ivy can do any job that requires assisting people with answers to frequently asked questions or solutions to typical everyday problems, in any environment or situation where humans are not absolutely necessary. Typical application scenarios include providing driving directions, planning bus and train journeys, handling erroneous calls, and identifying and forwarding priority calls (for example, to emergency services).

At the centers of customer service and control room, Ivy can save a lot of time by quickly identifying and handling routine queries and “empty calls” before they even reach higher-level operators. This frees up valuable time resources which helps control center personnel to properly focus on the “most important” tasks that AI cannot handle.