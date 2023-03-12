Since the Oscar Awards began to be delivered on May 16, 1929, at the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, there is no producer, director, sound engineer, costume designer and show business professional who resists having it.

And what about the actressesthe most visible faces for the general public that follows their stars, year after year, vibrating with them at the oldest and most widespread film awards in the world?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) was conceived in 1927 by 36 Hollywood personalities, led by the arch-powerful Louis B. Mayer, president of Metro-Goldywn-Mayer to do good press for the illusion machine.

Jodie Foster y Hilary Swank they won two Oscars each. Jodie was “only” nominated 4 times, but Hilary won the award both times she was nominated.

Barely two years later, the first statuettes were already being delivered to distinguish the work of 1927 and 1928. And shortly it became “the award of merit”.

Well, let’s say… since during the first four years, all the awards were negotiated looking at costs that alternately favored the member partners.

Maggie Smith y Jessica Lange they won two Oscars each, and both won one for Best Actress and the other for Best Supporting Actress.

Precisely when the director Frank Capra (Living is beautiful; it happened one night) was elected to preside over the Academy in 1934, he settled in his chair with purifying will. And it cannot be denied that he did everything possible to avoid favors and pressure from the big producing companies. Sometimes he got it.

Oscars and actresses

Although they bear the name of a man, The Oscars are closely linked to women.. It was the actress and secretary of the Academy, Margaret Herrick, who, without meaning to, finished baptizing the distinction when she, upon seeing the first statuette, said “it looks like my uncle Oscar (Pierce)”.

posing on the red carpet Dolby Theater in Los Angeles es the dream of every actressand not only from the United States.

The first actress in the history of American cinema to win the brand new Oscar was Janet Gaynorwho played Diane in 7th Heaven (“The seventh heaven”); to Indre in Street Angel Street Angel (“The angel of the street”) and finally it was Angela in Sunrise: a song of two humans (“Sunrise”).

Unlike what is currently the case, the first awards were not for film but for all the work carried out in the distinguished period.

Since then, many women have competed to win the famous statuette and display it on the fireplace in their home.

To this day, the actress who received the most Oscars was Katherine Hepburn and there were “only” four despite the fact that throughout her career she was nominated 12 times, always to compete for Best Actress.

Katherine Hepburn was chosen “the greatest female star in the history of Hollywood” by the prestigious American Film Institute

glory for a day (1933), Guess who is coming for dinner tonight (1967), The lion in winter (1968) y in the golden pool (1981) were the films that ended up recognizing his talent.

Favorite of the public, the critics and the ambitious productions, in 1999, Hepburn was chosen “biggest female star of the history of Hollywood” by the prestigious American Film Institute.

Katherine Hepburn He was born in 1907 in Connecticut, United States and died in 2003, when he was 96 years old. His last Oscar nomination was in 1982, with In the Golden Pond, the previous year’s production, which he won.

Actresses in Oscar history

However, it was not Katherine Hepburn the actress “repeated figure” of the red carpet, if the accent is placed on the number of nominations. With a spade and 21 nominations to his credit to this day Meryl Streethe surpassed it.

Meryl Streepon the left.

Meryl Streep is the most nominated actress in Hollywood history (21 times), but she only won the golden statuette

Despite everything, the protagonist of Madison County Bridgesat 73, has only 3 statuettes. It seems that in the end the democratizing spirit of Frank Capra ended up paying off by allowing more female figures to return home with their hands full.

Meryl Streep was awarded for her work in Kramer versus Kramer (1980, but as Supporting Actress), Sophie’s decision (1983) y The woman of iron (2012). However, his presence in Los Angeles is an annual event as much awaited as that of Mirtha Legrand in the delivery of the Martín Fierro.

Frances McDormand. At 65, she already has the same number of Oscars as Ingrid Bergman; She starred Fargo and is married to one of its directors, Joel Coen.

The actresses of 3 Oscar Awards

Another Hollywood totem that only received 3 statuettes of the Academy was the Swedish actress Ingrid Bergmanas famous for speaking five languages ​​as for having married the Roman filmmaker Roberto Rossellini, one of her three husbands, not to mention her first husband, a dentist, father of the eldest of her four children, about whom no gossipy biography spoke of at that time.

Ingrid Bergman. His first application for Oscar went with For Whom the Bell Tolls (1943, Sam Wood)but this time he did not win it.

Of course, the scandal of having taken away the boyfriend of the temperamental Anna Magnani, He brought Ingrid Bergman to the covers and finished consecrating her as a Swedish talent with blood in her veins. With the Italian director, Bergman had three children; Isabella Rossellini is the most famous.

Casablanca (1942, Michael Curtiz), the romantic drama with Ingrid Bergman and Hamphrey Bogart cost just over $1 million and is still in its splendor. For that film, however, she was not nominated.

His landing in the United States did not go unnoticed. In Stockholm Ingrid Bergman came to shoot 12 films until Joseph Goebbels wanted to tempt her into working for the Nazi propaganda apparatus andHorrified, she went to America.

After Intermezzo, Casablanca y For whom the Bell Tollsjust to mention the first three pearls of her American necklace, breast cancer ended the beauty and life of Ingrid Bergmanin London, just the same day he turned 67.

dying light (1946), Anastasia (1958) y Murder on the Orient Express (1975, but as a supporting actress) will serve to review part of her career, or at least the films that earned her three well-deserved Oscars.

The last actress to follow in the footsteps of Ingrid Bergman, at least in terms of staying with three Oscarssomething that we already saw that is not easy, was Frances McDormand.

The first of them was Fargo (1996), the second with Three advertisements on the outskirts (2016) and thanks to Nomadland added the third in 2021. However, as often happens, they tempted her more than they sweetened her since he was nominated six times in total.

The actresses of 2 Oscar Awards

At this point it is clear that winning an Oscar for Best Actress is not as easy as it seems. Marilyn Monroe never won one and she literally gave herself body and soul to Hollywood and wasn’t even nominated.

Marilyn Monroe she gave her life to Hollywood, but she never won an Oscar or even been nominated once.

Y Deborah Kerrfor a few critics, figure of the podium of the best that the cinema of the United States had, was six times candidate Oscar, but never won. What’s more, the Film Academy awarded him an Oscar in 1994 in recognition of his entire career, which sounded like “Oops we missed it!”.

Deborah Kerr (right) was another of the great ovlidos of the Academy in the delivery of the Oscars until, in 1994, they gave her an honorary one. Liz Taylor at least had two.

So, in that context, the two Oscars that a few actresses garnered more than gold, they are better valued than plantain.

Jane Fonda y Cate Blanchette they were both nominated seven times and only won two statuettes.

Cate Blanchett y Jane Fonda they won two Oscars each and coincidentally had seven nominations each. Blanchett received her Best Actress award for Blue Jasmine (2014) and Best Supporting Actress for The aviator (2005).

Jane Fonda’s two Oscars were for Clute (1972) y Coming home (1979), in both as lead actress.

Fate and the history of cinema also ended up bringing together Jessica Lange y Maggie Smith, since both won two Oscars despite having six nominations each.

Jessica Lange won Best Actress for Blue sky (1995) and Best Supporting Actress in Tootsie (1983). the endearing Maggie Smith got them for The prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1970) y California suite (1979), although in the latter case as Best Supporting Actress.

Con of the Oscar awards (but fewer nominations) also deserve at least the memory and this modest list of several wonderful actresses: Olivia de Havilland, Elizabeth Taylor, Jodie Foster, Glenda Jackson, Hilary Swank, Shelley Winters, Dianne Wiest, Helen Hayes, Vivien Leigh, Sally Field y Louise Rainer.

A list that, you know, time could change.