ISI, IB and CTD have advised the Election Commission not to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the fear of attacks. In an important meeting regarding the conduct of elections and security under the chairmanship of the Chief Election Commissioner, the Election Commission demanded 3 lakh 53 thousand additional personnel for the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. While giving a briefing to the officials, it was told that in addition to the police, 297,000 personnel from other law enforcement agencies will be required in Punjab, while 56,000 more personnel will be required in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. While in the highly sensitive polling station, apart from CCTV cameras, security personnel from other institutions will also be needed. Advised. During the meeting, secret agencies unanimously opposed the holding of elections. ISI, IB and CTD officials opined that the environment is not conducive for holding the elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies. There are reports that the Election Commission will decide on this briefing next week. Not in explicit words, but in muted words or gestures, after every institution and department raised their hands, unwillingness to hold elections can be a good excuse for caretaker governments when arranging the funds required by Due to such a situation, it is not possible to predict what orders the court will give if it is placed before the court. At the same time, the threats faced by the political leaders have also started echoing. There is an example of the incident, but even keeping all these factors and reasons in front, there is an example of holding general elections in the country even in the days of harsh conditions and worst terrorist incidents. Serious and not difficult it seems that law enforcement The determination and courage of the institutions may no longer be what they have shown earlier, but it is possible that we did not know and understand the situation in front of the security institutions. By taking an objective look at the situation, one can predict something. The objective situation is not such that security arrangements cannot be made and elections cannot be held due to any pressure and danger. The excuse of repeated elections and expenses incurred on elections for a short period of time can be considered as an acceptable excuse in an objective situation. Postponement of elections in the country is not a question. And the elections not being held at the appointed time in its place. There are also examples of the country being in conflict with the constitution for a long time, but this is no justification for not holding the elections. The presence of the constitution and law in the country and its Only through implementation can a solution to the country’s issues and a way forward be found. The ongoing situation is so disappointing that at the moment there is no hope of any improvement in the situation despite elections at the appointed time, but there are fears of new problems arising from it. As a result of this, the conditions may not be favorable for the holding of general elections. Considering all these factors and issues, it is necessary to put aside the reports and recommendations of the government machinery and first of all, the politicians sit together and consider these factors and come to a consensus to end the differences. So it doesn’t seem possible, but at least they should do their part to make the conditions favorable for the elections, or else it should be agreed that the elections should be postponed for some time and discussions should be held on the general elections nationwide. By announcing the date, the way to postpone the holding of the current elections should be paved.