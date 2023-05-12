Otaku angrily swiped 40 million votes, “Sister Lang 4” ranked first in popularity, will Mei Yili Ya be the next “Wang Xinling”_Hangzhou Net

Otaku swiped 40 million votes in anger, “Sister Lang 4” ranked first in popularity, will Mei Yili Ya be the next “Wang Xinling”

Meiyi Liya, you may not be able to pronounce this name smoothly, but in “Sister Lang 4”, which was renamed “Chengfeng 2023”, she detonated the whole world with the song “Pure Land of Ultimate Bliss” on the “first stage”. “Secondary Yuan” (anime world).

Although in the show, Meiyi Liya lost to Xie Na’s “Pineapple and Jackfruit” in sixth place. However, in the voting outside the program, Meiyi Liya’s popularity ranks first among the 33 female stars, and it is a “faulty” lead, ranking Xie Na, Chen Jiahua (Ella), Choo Ja Hyun, Sun Yue, Xu Huaiyu, Jia Jingwen, Cai Shaofen Wait until my sister is all behind.

As of 17:00 yesterday, on Mango TV’s popularity voting page, Meiyi Liya’s popularity value had soared to 41.54 million, while Xie Na’s popularity value ranked second was 9.25 million, with a difference of more than 30 million votes.

Who is Meiyi Liya? A post-90s Japanese female singer, whose real name is Mizuhashi Mai (MARiA, transliterated as Meiyi Liya), one of the members of the two-dimensional music group GARNiDELiA, but what really made her popular in China was the dance work she choreographed in 2016 “Pure Land of Ultimate Bliss”. The role-playing animation combined with enchanting dance, strong rhythm, and brainwashing melody, after the work was transferred to Station B, it became a hit on the platform.

How popular was “The Pure Land of Ultimate Bliss” at that time? It is almost the two-dimensional “The Most Dazzling National Style”. Most of the well-known UP masters in the dance area of ​​station B have skipped “Pure Land of Paradise”, and multiple versions have entered the list of the top 85 must-watch videos of station B. . It is said that all the puppies who passed by Station B back then would take the butterfly walk in “The Pure Land of Ultimate Bliss”.

In 2017, the × Nine Youth Troupe held a “In Your Name” concert in Shanghai, and Xiao Zhan even skipped “The Pure Land of Ultimate Bliss” with the group.

And when the two-dimensional otaku knew that Meiyi Liya was coming to participate in “Sister Lang 4” this year, he started a collective call action by coincidence, and danced “The Pure Land of Paradise” to support the idol.

“Pure Land of Paradise” danced by Meiyi Liya in “Sister Lang 4” once rushed to the first place in the ranking list of the whole station.

Because each user can only vote 33 times a day, the husband of a friend has borrowed the mobile phones of everyone around him these days, even his daughter’s mobile phone, downloading and registering one by one, just to vote for Meiyi Liya One ticket.

For many two-dimensional otaku, “The Pure Land of Ultimate Bliss” actually represents an era. Station B in 2016 was still dominated by two-dimensional animation content, but today, 7 years later, Station B has become one of the popular short video platforms.

After 7 years, “The Pure Land of Ultimate Bliss” reappeared in front of the public, and it also gave the nerds a reason to feel their presence, “The two-dimensional element should not be underestimated”!