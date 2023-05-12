Challenging the Huanzhe Trail for 100 days, the second batch of warriors made a triumphant return_Zhejiang Online

Challenging the Huanzhe Trail for 100 days, the second batch of warriors made a triumphant return

2023-05-12 09:58:03





Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Gao Lingling

At 3:10 p.m. on May 11, nine warriors from the Shanghai team paddled kayaks and paddle boards, followed the Xianyan Waterway to the finish line at Bowen Building, Suifeng Village, Xianyan Street, Ouhai District, Wenzhou City. On the 100th day of the “2,300-kilometer Zhejiang Trail Challenge”, it became the second team to complete the event. Li Hua, a member of the party group and deputy director of the Provincial Sports Bureau, greeted the warriors at the finish line and sent congratulatory flowers to the warriors.

“It’s so beautiful!” This is the biggest feeling of the team members on this “trip around Zhejiang”. During these 100 days, they walked through the streams and ditches where they built their roads, encountered the natural aura among the mountains and rivers, and experienced the uncanny craftsmanship of nature. Yang Liang, captain of the Shanghai team, told reporters that when passing through the section from Baiyan Mountain to Nanyang Mountain in Yandang Mountain, it happened to catch up with the light rain, which made the steep mountain road itself slippery and made the climbing more difficult.

“Xianyan Waterway is the only waterway in the 2,300-kilometer provincial main line of the Ring-Zhejiang Trail. It is an ideal place for water sports such as kayaking and paddle boarding.” said Weng Dingbo, director of the Sports Development Center of Ouhai District, Wenzhou City.

10 local paddle board enthusiasts acted as “cheerleaders” to cheer for the warriors. Lin Mei, a female member of the cheerleading team, said: “Taking advantage of the Xianyan Waterway, we often organize various forms of water sports. This Saturday, we will have a 10-kilometer field trip.”

“With the continuous advancement of trail construction, Xianyan culture will be known to more people. We will also actively operate and develop a series of competitions to attract traffic and stimulate the vitality of the trail, making it a good helper for rural revitalization.” Weng Dingbo said.

It is reported that the challenge of the “Zhejiang Trail” event lasted 230 days, passing through 10 cities divided into districts and 37 counties (urban areas), and a total of 5,649 trail posts were punched. Ten teams from all over the country challenged the main line of the 2,300-kilometer Ring-Zhejiang Trail simultaneously. As of press time, many teams are still on the way.