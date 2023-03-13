Listen to the audio version of the article

Eight out of ten graduates from the Staff International School of Crafts have already been included in the Otb group. The second edition of this corporate academy, created during the lockdowns of 2020 and effectively operational since 2021, therefore ended successfully and paved the way for a third edition: the initiative of the Otb Group – which, in addition to Staff International, the Diesel, Jil Sander and Maison Martin Margiela brands, among others – will start again in September and applications will open in June.

The second edition of this project – whose core is that of a professional internship – was attended by 10 young talents from all over Italy, 80% of whom will be included in the tailoring and prototype shops of Staff International in Noventa Vicentina (Vicenza), Milan and Tavarnuzze (Florence).

The selection process to train a new class of 10 students, as already written, will begin in June and the project – a 6-month training internship followed by an apprenticeship period – will start in the month after the summer. The selection is aimed at graduates of technical schools, ITS, specialized courses, degree diplomas in the fashion sector from all over the country and to apply, just send an email to [email protected]

At the basis of this Scuola dei Mestieri there is the desire to pass on to the younger generations the skills developed within the company that directly manages research and product development, production and logistics of some of the brands present in the Otb portfolio and licenses world exclusive (Dsquared2).

As part of the training course, the 10 students come into contact with 19 “Maestri del Sapere”, employees of Staff International in charge of transmitting the know-how with an innovative approach, in line with the contemporary world, and with an integrated teaching method between theory and practice. The goal is also to bridge the gap between the skills required by companies and the educational offer of schools.