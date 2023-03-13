Home News Nurses set up a part-time stall and earn 15,000 for two weeks, then open a full-time shop overnight to study small programs. It is not recommended for everyone to follow blindly–fast technology–technology changes the future
In Linyi, Shandong, a post-00s nurse sold fruit part-time. After earning 15,000 in two weeks, she resigned and opened a shop.

In order to reduce costs and realize the dream of fruit freedom, the woman stayed up all night to study the mini program, went to the stalls to inspect, and finally plucked up the courage to try the “cloud stall” to sell fruits online, and customers placed orders on the mini program.

In the process, I have been trial and error. The most tiring thing is to go to buy goods early the next morning after staying up late.When I saw all the positive comments from customers and earned 15,139 yuan in two weeks, I felt that no matter how hard it was, it was worth it.

The woman said that although I said that I want to be a brave me, I must not be blind. This is why I didn’t choose to open a store at that time, but chose to set up a stall in the cloud to minimize the cost.

The woman also emphasized that, for her,Examination is not the only way out, I hope everyone will not learn from themselvesalthough resigned, but still admire medical workers.

