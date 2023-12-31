Home » Our music critic recommends his favorite albums of 2023
Our music critic recommends his favorite albums of 2023

Our music critic recommends his favorite albums of 2023. — © AFP

From rocking seniors to a Flemish rapper who shows his most sensitive side. 2023 was a year full of new musical discoveries. These are the top five music albums according to our editors.

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 3:00 AM

1. The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

Rocking seniors do not let their glorious past paralyze them. Enthusiasm and playing pleasure aplenty from Mick Jagger and co., on their first album with new songs in eighteen years.

2. Lana Del Rey – Did You Know There Is a Tunnel under Ocean Blvd

Lana’s ninth is another rich listening trip. Languorously sung pop songs full of yellowed Hollywood glamor sound both enigmatic and candid. Even Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift are fans.

3. Grian Chatten – Chaos for the Fly

The frontman of Irish rock revelation Fontaines DC can also do it without his group. On this solo debut, the venom and anger give way to subtlety and poetic songs that sound no less enchanting.

4. Black Pumas – Chronicles of a Diamond

In 2023, no one brings unpolished retro soul and authentic R&B as powerfully and convincingly as this American duo. Next spring he was quite rightly promoted to the big Forest National.

5. Brihang – Dream Food

dEUS, Isolde Lasoen and Melanie De Biasio also performed beautifully, but they cannot match the tender doggerel of this young father. A Flemish rapper who shows his most sensitive side.

