Outcry in Mexico: criticism of Peso Pluma and Angela Aguilar for praising the Argentine team

The recent tour by popular singer Featherweight has turned into a national outrage back home in Mexico. The singer, also known as Peso Pluma, was spotted wearing a soccer jersey of Argentina’s national team, celebrating their victory at the World Cup. The Mexican fans at singer’s concert in Argentina reacted negatively and accused Featherweight of being a traitor to his own country and culture. Featherweight has been known for his music, not for any sort of controversy or making statements. However, his action has stirred strong emotions at home.

A year has gone by since Argentina captured the World Cup in Qatar, defeating the Mexican national team 2-0 in the group stage. Not only football fans, but also Ángela Aguilar is still being reprimanded for supporting Lionel Scaloni’s team. Recently, Featherweight attended a concert in Argentina and described feeling “honored” to be in a nation that won the World Cup.

Upon his return to Mexico, he faced a barrage of negative headlines and even accusations of being a traitor. Critics on social media called him “Manchista,” “ungrateful,” and a “wretch.” Aguilar has also been criticized for publicly supporting Argentina, which has caused many to conclude that both singers are infected with “argentinitis” and are only trying to get attention or cause controversy.

Despite the outrage expressed by some, it must be noted that many Mexican fans idolize Lionel Messi and have a soft spot for the ‘Albiceleste’, specialized fans even having augmented reality tattooed into their bodies showing their appreciation. Nonetheless, the situation reveals the deeply entrenched patriotism that exists in both countries, and the extreme reactions to the positive expression of support for the rival team.