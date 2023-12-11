OVERVIEW. Christmas concerts and performances in Limburg 2023 (Showbiz and culture)

CHRISTMAS CONCERTS

Christoff, the Christmas prince

Christoff has already given 118 Christmas concerts, he counted. He can quietly call himself the ‘Christmas King of Flanders’. In Hasselt he performs winter classics with children’s choir Scaletta.

On 16/12 Heilig Hartkerk Hasselt, www.houseofentertainment.be

The other side of Loredana

Loredana is a whirlwind in 2 Fabiola. She shows a different side of herself with two Christmas concerts that she does together with pianist Daniel Verstappen.

On 9/12 Church Bret-Gelieren Genk and 10/12 Church Zonhoven, www.danielverstappen.com

Axelle puts on her hat

With reindeer horns, and you know what that means: the redhead from Hasselt is putting on a Christmas show in the Hasselt cultural center, just like last year. She does it her way: with soul.

On 19/12 ccHa, www.ccha.be

Ho ho, my my

Sometimes titles are found well and you have to adopt them: for example, Neil Young tribute band LeNoise plays music by The Loner in a Christmas atmosphere under the name Ho Ho My My. They bring in a number of extra reindeer: Stijn Meuris, Laïs singers Jorunn Bauweraerts and Nathalie Delcroix, Frank Vander Linden from De Mens and born actor Dirk Roofthooft.

On 22/12 ccHa, www.ccha.be

Amaryllis and Sabien skate between winter and wonder

Amaryllis Temmerman and Sabien Tiels already traveled around with songs by lyricist Lennaert Nijgh. They will now also sing songs from him, but also true classics including Bakske vol met Straw.

On 17/12 Casino Houthalen-Helchteren, www.casino.houthalen-helchteren.be

Lisa and Bart, but not from The Simpsons

Our very own Mariah Carey: Lisa Del Bo is giving a Christmas concert in her hometown Bilzen for the tenth time, also paying attention to spiritual gospel songs. Hallelujah! Bart Herman participates.

On 22/12 Sint-Martinuskerk Bilzen, www.uitinvlaanderen.be

Mother and daughter are having fun

Johan Veugelers, Celien Hermans & special guest Margriet Hermans promise you the best Christmas concert in Sint-Truiden. The location helps a lot.

On 23/12 Beguinage Church Sint-Truiden, www.uitinvlaanderen.be

Barbara in Sandrine rocken de boom

Their concert is sold out in Bocholt, but in Borgloon and Lanaken you can still go to Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree by Barbara Dex & Sandrine with a dose of soul in addition to classics.

On 8/12 Sint-Odulfus Church Borgloon and 14/12 CC Lanaken, www.barbaradex.be

NO CONCERT, BUT CHRISTMAS ATMOSPHERE

Christmas with Crutches

Singing hairdresser Albertooooo Vermicelli, or in short, Koen Crucke, gets into a Christmas mess in the comedy Christmas with Crutches. During a weekend in the Ardennes, a couple finds themselves between a drunk Santa Claus and flying turkeys. Also starring Martine Jonckheere and Donaat Deriemaeker.

On 20/12 Franciscuszaal Heusden-Zolder, www.fomoproducties.be

Sulfur sticks in the attic

Theater group Motus gives the fairy tale The Girl with the Matchsticks a modern twist and does this with almost all volunteers. The proceeds go to underprivileged families.

On December 8, 9 and 10 CC Muze Heusden-Zolder and on 13/1 in Genk and 20/1 in Beringen, www.theatergroepmotus.be

Lucas Van den Eynde is a miser

Stany Crets reworked the Christmas story – A Christmas Carol by Dickens – into a musical. Lucas Van den Eynde plays the inveterate miser Ebeneezer Scrooge. Humbug!

On 6 and 7/1 Trixxo Theater Hasselt, www.deepbridge.be

BEAUTIFUL CLASSIC IN BEAUTIFUL LOCATIONS

Bach in Alden Biesen and Beguinage Church

The Alden Biesen Baroque Choir presents a mix of classical (Bach, Telemann, etc.) and carols or songs of joy in the setting of the church of Alden Biesen and the Beguinage Church in Sint-Truiden. The Jeker Brass Quintet will also participate amid fire pits, mulled wine and Christmas cakes.

On 15/12 Beguinage Church Sint-Truiden and on 16/12 Alden Biesen, www.alden-biesen.be

Warm glow from thousands of candles

Top clarinetist Roeland Hendrikx plays a home match in Cinema Walburg in Hamont-Achel. Between the glow of 2,000 candles, he and his ensemble play well-known works by Barber, Bruch and Vilvaldi and the beautiful Elegia by the Limburg composer Piet Swerts.

On 20/12 Cinema Walburg Hamont-Achel, www.aha.hamont-achel.be

Yule met Meskerem Mees

B-Classic takes the original approach, with a range of pre-Christian ‘light songs’, but also Christmas music from the Renaissance and Baroque. Presented by the company Zefiro Torna, soprano Lore Binon and singer-songwriter Meskerem Mees.

On 21/12, De Nieuwe Zaal Hasselt, www.b-classic.be

