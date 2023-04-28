Own cinema and streaming room: this is the incredible mansion of Kun Agüero in Miami

After hanging up his loot and playing online games via streaming, Kun Agüero left Europe and bought an incredible mansion in Miami.

Located in front of the sea in Hollywood Beach, the luxurious house is valued at about 15 million dollars. It has nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a gym, a private cinema, a sauna, a large garage, a pool with ocean views, and an exclusive descent to the beach, among other property amenities.

However, what revolutionized his fans the most is the special room that the footballer now has: a room dedicated and designed for streaming. There the internet signal is not cut off and the room is completely acoustic and soundproof so that his work can have the best possible quality.

During his broadcasts, the former soccer player comments on Champions League matches for the channel Star+ and participate in the zooms with all the presidents of the Kings League, the Ibai Llanos soccer tournament and Gerard Piqué.

El Kun lives with his girlfriend, Sofía Calzetti, with whom he usually enjoys the immense garden.

