Home » Sister María Quinde “Governments know the reality of their peoples, but they do not help them” – breaking latest news
News

Sister María Quinde “Governments know the reality of their peoples, but they do not help them” – breaking latest news

by admin
Sister María Quinde “Governments know the reality of their peoples, but they do not help them” – breaking latest news

Diario Crónica spoke with Sister María Quinde, who belongs to the Teresitas missionaries, whose mission is to help different peoples, especially the furthest away, and nationalities.

Labor

She recounted that at the age of 18 she decided to follow the path of God and become a nun. Now, at 52, she values ​​her work as excellent because it has allowed her to travel to different parts of Ecuador and abroad.

“Mostly I have been to places in the Amazon sharing among the indigenous and nationalities, such as the Shuar, Cofan, among others. In these places I have carried the message of God, but also in areas of health, education and whatever is within our reach, ”he said.

He added that being in these spaces is a great achievement because hardly anyone wants to enter, because of the animals, mosquitoes and more because of the jungle. Likewise, “their culture is known, for example, the ‘Indian’ lives from the newspaper, he does not have a vision of the future, they still maintain the tradition, that is, the exchange through barter of bananas, fruits, animals”…

The nun ended by saying that the governments are aware of the situation of each people, but they do not help that reality so that they stand out. (YO)

See also  Frequent comments on school bullying incidents in China: will backlash against the ruler | Violence | CCP culture | Philosophy of struggle

You may also like

The world-famous Budweiser Budvar and the iconic BrewDog...

With 25 accordion players, the second round ended...

[Study and implement the theme education of Xi...

Europe declares war on illegal vacation rentals |...

Trial begins against people linked to Chalchuapa murderer

Gasoline at $16,000, will continue through the roof

“Maybrit Illner”: “The penalties must be stronger,” says...

Shares of the US regional bank fall to...

Inhabitants of the El Bosque sector refuse to...

Jinan Municipal Government Portal Focuses on the Eighth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy