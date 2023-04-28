Sister María Quinde “Governments know the reality of their peoples, but they do not help them” – breaking latest news

Diario Crónica spoke with Sister María Quinde, who belongs to the Teresitas missionaries, whose mission is to help different peoples, especially the furthest away, and nationalities.

She recounted that at the age of 18 she decided to follow the path of God and become a nun. Now, at 52, she values ​​her work as excellent because it has allowed her to travel to different parts of Ecuador and abroad.

“Mostly I have been to places in the Amazon sharing among the indigenous and nationalities, such as the Shuar, Cofan, among others. In these places I have carried the message of God, but also in areas of health, education and whatever is within our reach, ”he said.

He added that being in these spaces is a great achievement because hardly anyone wants to enter, because of the animals, mosquitoes and more because of the jungle. Likewise, “their culture is known, for example, the ‘Indian’ lives from the newspaper, he does not have a vision of the future, they still maintain the tradition, that is, the exchange through barter of bananas, fruits, animals”…

The nun ended by saying that the governments are aware of the situation of each people, but they do not help that reality so that they stand out. (YO)