Condoto: $1,180 million for coexistence and security managers

On April 10, the Condoto mayor’s office began the process to hire the development of the citizen security and coexistence managers program as a fundamental strategy for peaceful coexistence in the municipality, worth 1,180 million pesos.

Other contracting processes in Condoto in recent weeks:

On April 17, the Condoto mayor’s office began the process to contract with a non-profit entity the development of the program and activities of public interest – comprehensive care and execution of social activities for the elderly population of the municipality, for a value of one billion of pesos.

On March 29, the Condoto mayor’s office began the process to contract the implementation of a program for the conservation, protection, and restoration of natural resources in the environment through the disposal, elimination, and recycling of solid and liquid waste in the municipality, worth of 1,039 million pesos.

On February 21, the Condoto mayor’s office began the process to hire a non-profit entity to operate the nursing home, for a value of 627 million pesos.

On February 11, the Condoto mayor’s office began the process to contract the implementation of the School Food Program, PAE, worth 467 million pesos.

