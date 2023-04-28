Fiorentina in the Italian Cup final, challenge Inter – Calcio

news-txt”>

Nine years later, Fiorentina returns to the final of the Italian Cup thanks to the success against Cremonese in the semi-final double-header and they prepare to face Inter on 24 May at the Olimpico. The Viola draw 0-0 at the Franchi in Florence and, thanks to the 2-0 in the first leg, they win their eleventh final of the tricolor cup. The match, under the eyes of President Commisso among others, was not rich in chances but the stakes were high. In the first half, Cremonese closed up quite a bit in her own half and when she had the chance she tried to create speed problems especially in the left lane but without ever being able to shoot towards Terracciano’s goal. Fiorentina, on the other hand, tried to find free passages to become dangerous, succeeding sporadically. At 28’pt the first real chance for Fiorentina: Castrovilli launches from right to left to change the field, chest stop for Gonzalez who carries the ball forward inside the away area where the onrushing serves in the center Cabral who tries to pass Sarr with a back-heel but the ball is first deflected for a corner by a sliding intervention by Lochoshhvili. It is Fiorentina who play the game but the rhythms are low and the maneuver lacks the right unpredictability and concreteness. At the end of the first half (45′) Castrovilli tries with a header from the center of the area, following a cross from Gonzalez from the left, but the ball ends high over the crossbar. At the beginning of the second half Ballardini leaves Ghiglione in the changing rooms and inserts Valeri but the theme of the match does not change: Fiorentina who enters the midfield of the Cremonese, who in turn tries to worry the volleys with the accelerations of Afena-Gyan. Ballardini also changes his attack, inserting Dessers in the center for Okereke. In the 19th minute the Italian responded by inserting Sottil for Ikone and then Ranieri for the injured Igor, who suffered a back problem in a defensive intervention. At 21’st Castrovilli recovers a short clearance from the Cremonese defense outside the area but his central shot is blocked by the forest of legs inside the grey-red defense. In the 28’st it is Cremonese who comes close to scoring: on the development of a corner kick Pickel tries to anticipate Terracciano’s intervention but the Viola goalkeeper, even if with some difficulty manages to deflect the ball on the back. Two minutes and Fiorentina’s answer arrives: Cabral recovers the ball on the trocar, serves Gonzalez on the penalty area line where the Argentine looks for the farthest corner of the goal defended by Sarr but the ball just goes out. In the final minutes Fiorentina increased the forcing in search of the goal: in the 39’st Cabral tries with a header near the small area but the ball goes just wide. Marinelli allows five minutes of recovery, then the celebration of the 30 thousand begins for the goal reached by Cabral and his companions.