Home » Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde watch the match Real Madrid Partizan | Sports
World

Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde watch the match Real Madrid Partizan | Sports

by admin
Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde watch the match Real Madrid Partizan | Sports

One of the best strikers in the world is also in the hall!

Source: Twitter/Euroleague

Partizan played furiously in match against Real Madrid in the capital of Spain, and that match was watched live by the aces of the football section of the “royal club”, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde. They posed for a photo with a smile, although they certainly didn’t feel like smiling considering how the black and whites were beating the home team.

Vinicius, the scorer of the goal that Real won the Champions League last season, has been one of the best players of Madrid for years, and certainly the best attackers in the world. His presence attracted a lot of attention in the Vizink Center as well, while the black and whites completely controlled the second game of the Euroleague playoff series for placement in the Final Four.

He is also legendary in the stands Raul Gonzalez.

See also  The President of Mexico Obrador calls a referendum to confirm himself

You may also like

Deposed Russian commander Mihail Mizintsev | Info

Life of those sent to the front. Fear...

Investigation of Trump goes further, key figures testify...

Weather forecast 28 April 2023 | Vremenska prognoza

BiH beat Slovenia 27:26 | Sports

“I agree with your work on immigration”

Dante Exum’s injury in the fight at Real...

Japanese private enterprise’s lunar lander lost contact with...

The frost in April caused enormous damage to...

I drive into trouble. Will he regain Mariella’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy