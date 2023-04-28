Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde watch the match Real Madrid Partizan | Sports

One of the best strikers in the world is also in the hall!

Source: Twitter/Euroleague

Partizan played furiously in match against Real Madrid in the capital of Spain, and that match was watched live by the aces of the football section of the “royal club”, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde. They posed for a photo with a smile, although they certainly didn’t feel like smiling considering how the black and whites were beating the home team.

Vinicius, the scorer of the goal that Real won the Champions League last season, has been one of the best players of Madrid for years, and certainly the best attackers in the world. His presence attracted a lot of attention in the Vizink Center as well, while the black and whites completely controlled the second game of the Euroleague playoff series for placement in the Final Four.

He is also legendary in the stands Raul Gonzalez.