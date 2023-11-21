Home » Pablo Lyle Celebrates 37th Birthday in Prison: Family Sends Messages of Support
Pablo Lyle Celebrates 37th Birthday in Prison

On November 18, Pablo Lyle celebrated his 37th birthday, marking the first birthday he has spent in prison. Lyle, known for his roles in “The Shadow of the Past” and “My Adorable Curse,” was sentenced to five years in a Miami penitentiary in February 2023 for the involuntary homicide of Ricardo Henández.

While little has been known about Lyle’s life and his case since the trial, his family did not let his birthday go unnoticed. His brother, Jorge Lyle, took to Instagram to share special moments they spent together and write a few words to the actor.

“Today and always I celebrate you. Happy birthday brother! I love you,” Jorge wrote along with two photographs. The publication was filled with comments from Lyle’s fans, offering their support and well-wishes.

Lyle’s future remains uncertain, as his lawyers planned to appeal the sentence and the possibility of deportation to Mexico was being considered. Despite the circumstances, Lyle’s family and fans continue to show their support for the actor.

