Panama crushes Costa Rica and advances to the Copa América and Concacaf Nations League Semifinals | TUDN CONCACAF Nations League

Panama National Team Crushes Costa Rica to Advance to Next Round

In an electrifying match at the Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez Stadium in Panama City, the Panama National Team secured a spot in the next round of the Concacaf Nations League and qualified directly for the Copa América 2024 after a stunning victory over Costa Rica.

With a three-goal advantage from the first leg in Costa Rican territory, the atmosphere at the stadium was charged with excitement as Thomas Christiansen’s team dominated the game. It only took 20 minutes for José Fajardo to put Panama on the scoreboard with a powerful left foot shot.

Michael Murillo orchestrated the play that sealed the fate of the Ticos, setting up Fajardo for another goal. Two minutes later, José Luis Rodríguez delivered an exceptional left-footed goal, solidifying the 5-0 lead on aggregate.

Despite the insurmountable lead, Panama continued to press for more goals, coming close to scoring a sixth. However, bad decisions prevented them from further extending their lead.

Just before halftime, a foul on ‘Puma’ Rodríguez led to a penalty, which Édgar Bárcenas converted, bringing the final aggregate score to 6-0 in favor of Panama.

The victory was a testament to the team’s skill and determination, as they now look ahead to the next phase of the competition with confidence and excitement.

