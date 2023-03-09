Dhe French Football Federation (FFF) is parting ways with the coach of the women’s national team, Corinne Diacre. The association announced on Thursday after a meeting of the executive committee that there was an “insurmountable break” with the squad players, which harms the interests of the national team.

Diacre has been under criticism for some time

The FFF recognizes the commitment and seriousness of Diacre and her staff in carrying out their task. But the differences seemed irreconcilable. A successor will be sought at short notice.

Diacre (48) has long been criticized for her leadership style and lack of success in tournaments. Several players had announced their retirement from the national team in the past few days. In this context, the FFF stated on Thursday that the way in which the players expressed their criticism was no longer acceptable in the future. The intention is to create an additional post between the Executive Committee and the coach in the management of the women’s national team.

Diacre had held the post since 2017, and her contract actually ran until 2024. On Wednesday, Diacre had spoken of alleged propaganda against her. She is determined to fulfill her mission at the upcoming Women’s World Cup this year with the France national team.