the program for Sunday 28 May

The fortnight of the 2023 edition of Roland-Garros begins this Sunday, May 28. After the qualifying week, place in the first round, which will last until Tuesday.
In the table women, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenkano 2 world, enters the scene. The one who plays under a neutral banner – like all the representatives of her country and of Russia – will meet the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk at 11 a.m. on the Philippe-Chatrier court.
In the process, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipasfinalist of the 2021 edition and seeded no 5, will launch his tournament, on the same court, against the Czech Jiri Vesely.
tricolor side, Alize Cornet will also tread the clay court against the Italian Camila Giorgi. Two Franco-French duels are also on the program in the men’s draw: Adrian Mannarino will face Ugo Humbert on the Philippe-Chatrier court; the game between Arthur Cazaux et Corentin Moutet will take place on the Simonne-Mathieu.
The program of the Philippe-Chatrier court
From 11 a.m.
- Marta Kostyuk (UKR)-Aryna Sabalenka (seeded no 2)
- Jiri Vesely (RTC)-Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE, series no.o 5)
- Alizé Cornet (FRA)-Camila Giorgi (ITA)
Not before 7 p.m.
- Adrian Mannarino (FRA)-Ugo Humbert (FROM)
The program of the Suzanne-Lenglen court
From 11 a.m.
- Karen Khachanov (tête de série no 11)-Constant Lestienne (FRA)
- Maria Sakkari (GRE, seeded no 8)-Karolina Muchova (RTC)
- Laslo Djere (SRB) Free Mp3 Download–Andrey Rublev (seeded no 7)
- Danielle Collins (US)-Jessica Pegula (US, Series No.o 3)
The program of the Simonne-Mathieu court
From 11 a.m.
- David Goffin (BEL)-Hubert Hurkacz (POL, seeded no 13)
- Magda Linette (POL, seeded no 21)-Leylah Fernandez (CAN)
- Arthur Cazaux (FRA)-Corentin Moutet (FRA)
- Jule Niemeier (GER)-Daria Kasatkina (seeded no 9)
The program of the court no 6
From 11 a.m.
Sebastian Ofner (AUT)-Maxime Cressy (EU)
Mackenzie Mcdonald (US)-Sebastian Korda (US, serial number no 24)
Tamara Zidansek (SLO)-Qinwen Zheng (CHN, seeded no 19)
Sara Errani (ITA)-Jil Teichmann (SUI)
The program of the court no 7
From 11 a.m.
- Shuai Zhang (CHN, seeded no 29)-Magdalena Frech (POL)
- Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)-Daniel Evans (RU, seeded no 20)
- Elise Mertens (BEL, seeded no 28)-Viktoria Hruncakova (SVQ)
- Lorenzo Musetti (ITA, tête de série no 17)-Mikael Ymer (SUE)
The program of the court no 8
From 11 a.m.
- Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP)-Storm Hunter (AUS)
- Jason Kubler (AUS)-Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG)
- Clara Tauson (DEN)-Aliaksandra Sasnovich
- Alexander Shevchenko-Oscar Otte (ALL)
The program of the court no 9
From 11 a.m.
- Patrick Kypson (EU)-Radu Albot (MAC)
- Sara Bejlek (RTC)-Kamilla Rakhimova
- Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)-Emilio Nava (EU)
- Mayar Sherif (ONE)-Madison Brengle (EU)
The program of the court no 12
From 11 a.m.
- Pedro Martinez (ESP)-Tallon Greek track (PB)
- Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)-Daniel Elahi Galan (COL)
- Taylor Townsend (US)-Anastasia Potapova (Series No.o 24)
- Anna Bondar (HON)-Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU, seeded no 27)
The program of the court no 13
From 11 a.m.
- Panna Udvardy (HON)-Iryna Shymanovich
- John Isner (EU)-Nuno Borges (POR)
- Ben Shelton (US, series n.o 30)-Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)
- Lyudmila Samsonova (seeded no 15)-Katie Volynets (US)
The program of the court no 14
From 11 a.m.
- Nadia Podoroska (ARG)-Jessika Ponchet (FRA)
- Marton Fucsovics (HON)-Hugo Grenier (FRA)
- Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) – Kimberly Birrell (AUS)
- Lucas Pouille (FRA) – Jurij Rodionov (AUT)