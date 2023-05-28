Home » Portugal. The Man lanzan single con Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Portugal. The Man lanzan single con Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Portugal. The Man lanzan single con Unknown Mortal Orchestra

the american group Portugal. The Man has joined the New Zealand band Unknown Mortal Orchestra to create and present together a new single entitled “Summer Of Luv”, a theme present in the new recording project of the Americans, who have released several singles such as “Dummy”, “Champ” and “Thunderdome”. [W.T.A.]”.

The theme is full of psychedelic overtones and is accompanied by a video clip directed by Tank Dogwhich has a style to the intro of The Simpsons. The single features the participation of Nielson Ribbon as main voice. Portugal. The Man They felt that the melody needed a different voice, so they proposed to Nielson who will work with them.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra have recently released an album containing fourteen songs through Jagjaguwar. “Summer Of Luv”, which is already available on all digital platforms, will be part of the album “Chris Black Changed My Life”which will see the light next June 23.

