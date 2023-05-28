Association: Delivery bottlenecks for mobile homes have eased

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) – According to an industry association, the recent difficult delivery situation for mobile homes has eased significantly – and could ultimately even have a positive impact on the wallet. “Last year, the delivery times were twelve months on average. Now it’s more towards three to six months,” said Ariane Finzel, Managing Director of the German Caravaning Trade Association (DCHV), in Stuttgart. For individually designed or high-priced vehicles, it takes longer. The “bread and butter vehicles”, on the other hand, are readily available again.

Driven by the corona pandemic and the trend towards individual travel, the caravanning industry has experienced a boom in recent years. In the meantime, the number of new registrations has leveled off at a high level. At the same time, mobile home manufacturers have recently been struggling with delivery problems with chassis.